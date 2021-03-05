1 in 5 Consumers Say Out-of-Home Ads Have Influenced A Purchase Decision

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising is a form of media consumers notice and respond to, according to new survey results. Indeed, about one-quarter (24%) of US adults surveyed for a report [pdf] from the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) claim that OOH has helped them discover a new brand. Here’s what else the survey revealed.

It’s not just the discovery of new brands that is aided by OOH. Others among the 1,000 members of the US general public surveyed report that in the past year OOH advertising – such as those found on billboards, outdoor video screens, posters and signage – has informed them of new businesses in their area (27%), influenced their decision to buy a new product or service (20%) and helped them find a store or business while traveling (20%).

OOH advertising has also helped to increase 15% of respondents’ favorability of a brand, while about 1 in 8 (13%) have been influenced to vote for a political candidate or issue.

When it comes to remembering OOH ads, the largest portion of the general public tends to remember ads for local restaurants (40%) and TV shows or movies (37%). However, recall for new brands and products appears considerably lower with only 3 in 10 saying they typically remember OOH advertising of this type.

That said, fewer tend to remember OOH ads for local retail or convenience stores (28%), new businesses in the area (24%) or sporting events or concerts (19%).

Of course, for OOH advertising to be effective, consumers need to see the ads. It seems that consumers notice OOH most while driving, with 8 in 10 saying they notice OOH at least sometimes while driving on the highway (83%) or while driving around their town or city (82%).

While COVID-19 decreased driving time for many, with some 41% of respondents working from home at least part of the time compared to 16% who did so prior to the pandemic, a sizable share (72%) of the respondents plan on commuting to work in the next few months.

The majority (63%) of those commuting to work will do so by car. Nevertheless, the percentage of those commuting by car has dropped since before the pandemic (74%), which could account in part for the steep decline in OOH advertising revenue seen in 2020.

The good news for OOH advertisers is that while the proportion of people planning to commute to work by car may not reach what it was before the pandemic, some 67% plan to do so after the pandemic, and only 28% plan to continue working from home at least part of the time. At the same time, investment in OOH advertising is expected to see year-over-year growth of more than 14% this year.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,000 US general public respondents fielded in January 2021.