Half of Smartphone Owners Say They’ve Looked Up Info About an OOH Advertiser

Even though 2020 saw a steep fall in traditional advertising budgets, that doesn’t mean people weren’t exposed to legacy advertising. In fact, a recent survey [pdf] by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and the Harris Poll reveals that some 3 in 10 (31% of) US consumers say they visited an advertiser’s website on their smartphone or mobile device in the past year after seeing an out-of-home ad.

That was not the most common action smartphone users took when seeing out-of-home (OOH) advertising, though. About half (49%) of respondents said they had used online search to look up information about an advertiser.

As the survey ran in April 2021, the results provide a look at behaviors and responses to OOH advertising while more people were staying indoors. Here are a few other highlights.

OOH Drives Conversion Behavior

Outdoor ads appear to have been at least some help in driving conversions, as one-third said they had accessed a discount or coupon code and one-quarter downloaded or used an app shown in an ad.

These figures were even higher for younger consumers, with 38% of Gen Z respondents accessing a coupon code and 48% downloading or using an app.

Americans Notice OOH More

With fewer hours spent outside the home in 2020, it appears that now outdoor ads stand out more, particularly in urban areas.

Overall, some 4 in 10 (42%) said they had noticed such ads more than they did before the pandemic, but 59% of consumers in large urban areas (1M+) said the same.

Outdoor Ads May Help Accelerate a Return to Entertainment Events

As more people venture outdoors, driving people back to venues is a key priority for the entertainment and events industry.

The data suggests OOH can be effective at driving awareness, with 31% becoming aware of fairs from OOH ads, 31% saying the same for concerts, 30% for new movie releases and 28% for sporting events.

The full report can be found online here.

About the Data: Figures are based on a weighted online survey of 1,000 consumers, conducted in April 2021.