Out-of-Home Ad Revenues Inched Up in Q1

US out-of-home (OOH) advertising continues to grow, albeit at slower rates than experienced during its pandemic recovery. Ad spend grew by 1% year-over-year in Q1 to $1.82 billion, reports the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), making it the second-largest first quarter in the medium’s history, and bigger than the pre-pandemic first quarter in 2019.

Indeed, OOH ad spending has now fully recovered from the pandemic’s disruption, with 2022 spending exceeding that of 2019.

In this past quarter digital OOH again drove gains, up 4.3% year-over-year to account for more than 31% of sales. On a related note, recent Gartner research indicates that 37% of CMOs at enterprise organizations around the world expect to increase their spending on digital OOH this year, outpacing the 21% planning a cut in spending.

Aside from digital OOH, it was also an above-average quarter for the traditional Billboard category, which was up by 1.9% year-over-year,

Top Advertisers

Five of the top 10-spending industry categories hiked their expenditures, including two by double-digits: Public Transportation, Hotels & Resorts (#3 in spending; +40%); and Schools, Camps, & Seminars (#9 in spending; +17.3%). The biggest decline in spending was by the Media & Advertising category (#4 in spend), which pulled back to the tune of 21.1%.

Meanwhile, 4 in 5 of the top 100 advertising brands increased their spend year-over-year, and more than one-quarter (26) more than doubled their investments.

Close to one-quarter (23) of the top 100 advertisers were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including 8 of the top 20. The top-spending brand overall on OOH ads for the quarter was Apple, while Meta had the biggest year-over-year percentage increase in expenditure.

