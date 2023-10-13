Digital Accounted for One-Third of Growing Out-of-Home Ad Spend in Q2

Rewind about a year, and the story was that Q2 out-of-home (OOH) ad spending was nearing its pre-pandemic levels. Now, the story is a different one: OOH ad spending in the second quarter of this year was not only above pre-pandemic levels but also the second-highest Q2 on record, much as Q1 was the second-highest first quarter on record, according to the latest figures from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

The OAAA reports that OOH ad revenues grew by 2.2% year-over-year in Q2, outpacing the 1% rise from the first quarter, and putting total second-quarter revenues at $2.68 billion.

Once again, the digital OOH segment was the pace-setter. With a 12.9% increase (far exceeding Q1’s 4.3% climb), digital OOH grew to account for more than 33% of sales, per the report, up from 31% share in Q1. At that pace, it will more than meet PwC’s forecast of 45% share of OOH revenues in 2027.

In terms of formats, Transit led the way in growth rates, posting an increase of 7.7%.

Top Advertisers

Five of the top 10-spending industry categories upped their investments, including one outlier: Public Transportation, Hotels & Resorts, for which expenditures grew by 35.3%. (This was also the top-growing category in Q1.)

Also growing at an above-average rate were the Local Services & Amusements (+6%) and Schools, Camps, & Seminars (+3.3%) categories.

Narrowing from industries to product categories, three registered increases exceeding 20%: Legal Service (+46.4%); Domestic Hotels & Resorts (+29%); and Colleges & Universities (+20.2%).

Meanwhile, 77 of the top 100 advertising brands increased their spend year-over-year, and almost half of those (37 in total) more than doubled their spend. Thirteen advertisers took giant leaps in increasing their spend more than tenfold, with notable names among those including Eli Lilly, Avis, Johnson & Johnson, PNC, Samsung, Nintendo, Coors, VRBO, Chewy.com, and Warner Bros.

Close to one-quarter (24) of the top 100 advertisers were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including 11 of the top 25. These brands included Apple, Verizon, Amazon, T-Mobile, Max, Google, and Uber.

See the full results here.