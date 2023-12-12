US Out-of-Home Ad Spend Continued Its Growth in Q3, Albeit Slowly

Globally, out-of-home (OOH) advertising is one of the legacy media types with the strongest outlook for the future. Within the US, the OOH ad market continues to expand, building upon recent quarterly gains. OOH ad revenues grew by 1.1% year-over-year during the third quarter to reach almost $2 billion ($1.96), according to the latest figures from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

All told, OOH ad revenues are up by 1.5% through the first three quarters of the year. Once again, digital OOH is leading the way, with its Q3 growth rat (+6.8%) outpacing the average and resulting in it accounting for almost one-third (32%) of sales for the quarter.

In terms of formats, the Place-Based category led the way in growth rates, posting an increase of 12.5%.

Top Advertisers

Four of the top 10-spending industry categories upped their investments by more than the quarterly average: Public Transportation, Hotels & Resorts (+11.8%, also the top-growing category in Q2 and Q1); Local Services & Amusements (+11.4%); Schools, Camps, & Seminars (+9.6%); and Government, Politics, and Organizations (+1.3%).

Narrowing from industries to product categories, three registered increases exceeding 15%: Legal Service (+37.1%); Live Theater, Opera, Music, Dance (+26.7%); and Consumer Banking (+16.6%).

Meanwhile, 66 of the top 100 advertising brands increased their spend year-over-year, and almost half of those (30 in total) hiked spend by more than half. Six advertisers took significant leaps in increasing their spend more than tenfold, including Pfizer, Twilio and Coors.

More than one-fifth (22) of the top 100 advertisers were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including Apple, Uber, Amazon, Google, and Samsung. The top-spending advertiser for the quarter was McDonald’s, followed by Apple, Coors, Disney, and Uber.

See the full results here.