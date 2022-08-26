These Comms Areas Are Growing in Emphasis

Almost 8 in 10 communications professionals say that their volume of work has increased compared to the last few years, including one-third who say that it’s increased significantly, according to the latest annual survey [Slideshare] of communication professionals from Ned’s Job of the Week and Sword and the Script Media.

Among the almost 500 respondents to the survey, exactly half (50%) said that the nature of the work comms performs has changed significantly over the last few years. Alongside the rising volume and changing nature of work, about one-third indicate that their organization’s communications budget will increase this year, and a similar share said that their headcount will grow. A separate study from Muck Rack found an even higher percentage (48%) of PR pros expecting their budgets to increase this year.

But how are comms activities changing in focus this year?

Some 6 in 10 respondents said that their organization would be applying more emphasis on owned media this year, including 1 in 5 who will apply “much more emphasis.” This was the only media area that a majority indicated to be a growing area of focus. By comparison, slightly more than 4 in 10 expect more emphasis on shared media (44%) and earned media (43%), while almost as many respondents predict less emphasis (28%) as more emphasis (33%) on paid media.

Drilling further down into areas of focus, the survey found only one activity for which a majority will increase emphasis: DE&I programs. With this becoming a key skill for future PR success, this latest survey finds almost 6 in 10 applying more emphasis to DE&I programs this year.

Meanwhile, almost half will focus more on thought leadership (49%, and seen elsewhere as beneficial for media coverage), data & analytics (48%), storytelling (48%), strategy (46%) and measurement (46%). Comparatively few (31%) will increase their emphasis on influencer marketing.

Other Findings:

Some 54% of respondents have a documented communications strategy, while 48% have a documented crisis communications strategy.

The top challenge for communicators this year is cutting through the noise, taking over from last year’s biggest challenge, too many priorities.

Respondents most commonly track web traffic/analytics, impressions/estimated site traffic, and number of placements/mentions.

More than 6 in 10 agree that data or “data-driven communications” has become more important to their organization over the past few years.

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) have brought more comms or PR-related work in-house, though a slightly higher proportion (36%) separately say that they will send work to outside agencies, consultants, or freelancers.

About the Data: The results are based on a Q2 survey of 483 communications professionals, 60% of whom work in-house, and 54% who work at B2B or both B2B and B2C organizations. Seven in 10 have more than 10 years of experience and about 3 in 4 are employed in the US.