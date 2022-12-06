How Did PR Pros Measure Their Efforts This Year?

PR professionals have used an average of almost six (5.7) metrics to measure the success of their earned media efforts this year, up from 5.2 last year, according to a study [download page] from Muck Rack. Virtually all, not surprisingly, tracked their success by measuring coverage/stories placed, with 96% reporting that this was a metric they used.

There was then a steep drop-off to the next tier of metrics, used by around half or more respondents. Some 56% have measured audience reach, while 52% have measured social media shares/mentions, 51% have tracked social media engagement, and almost half (48%) have tracked website traffic tied to earned media.

As such, PR pros largely held to what they envisioned late last year, when they tabbed those 5 metrics as the top ones they would use this year.

Respondents might be upping their average number of metrics used again next year, if the survey results hold true. A greater share expect to measure each of the 17 metrics listed, with only one exception. Leading the way in growth will be message pull-through, with the percentage of respondents planning to use this metric in 2023 being 10 points higher than the share who have used it this year.

PR pros are also sharing PR updates and reports to a greater extent with other departments. This year 53% share them with their executive team (a 6% point increase from last year), while 44% share them with their marketing team (up 5% points).

There are certain obstacles to measuring their results. Chief among those is connecting PR metrics to business outcomes, which is a challenge for two-thirds (67%) of respondents. About 6 in 10 also say that proving the value of their metrics is a challenge, and measuring results accurately is also a fairly common challenge (41%).

Only about 1 in 7 (14%) say that it’s a challenge to meet their goals in general, and three-quarters believe their metrics this year will either outperform (56%) or match (19%) those from last year.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an October survey of 805 PR professionals across industries and company types, with the majority (83%) based in the US.