Generative AI Use by PR Pros Is on the Upswing

PR professionals quickly adopted generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT or DALL-E last year, according to survey results [download page] from Muck Rack. Almost two-thirds (64%) of PR pros surveyed in November and December of 2023 said they already use generative AI, marking a dramatic rise from 28% just 8-9 months earlier (in March 2023).

A further near-quarter (23%) of respondents surveyed in late 2023 said they planned to explore generative AI, while only 5% said they didn’t plan to explore these tools (down from 15% earlier in the year).

Among brand respondents, 54% said they expected their agency do disclose their use of AI all (35%) or some (19%) of the time, though fewer respondents at agencies reported disclosing their use of AI to their clients with that frequency (19% all the time; 23% some of the time).

In an earlier survey of marketing and communications professionals, an overwhelming 82% believed that AI would improve their productivity. In this latest research, 89% of respondents using AI said that they feel that it helps them complete projects either much more (37%) or somewhat more (52%) quickly.

There was a little less enthusiasm about AI’s impact on the quality of work, although a healthy 74% felt that it had made the quality of their work much (22%) or somewhat (52%) better.

Among those who reported using AI, the most common ways in which they leverage the tools in their workflow are for writing social copy (64%), research (58%), and writing press releases (58%), marking a shift from earlier in the year, when they were most apt to be using the technologies for crafting pitches.

In the future, among PR pros who said they’re interested in using AI as a tool, the prevailing belief is that it will be most impactful for research and list building (68%) and for writing (64%). Even so, among those who were currently using AI to generate text, virtually all (95%) always edited the output, and the majority (61%) had to make edits to most of the text.

Finally, while the use of AI is rising, so are the perceived risks. In late 2023, two-thirds (67%) reported the perception that it’s a risk that younger/newer PR pros don’t learn the principles of the profession and rely too heavily on the tools, up from 58% who felt that way earlier in the year. Additionally, 41% saw a risk in audiences becoming overwhelmed with so much content that it would be harder to reach them or stand out, up from one-third (33%) who had previously felt that way.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The late 2023 results are based on a survey conducted November-December among 1,001 PR professionals.