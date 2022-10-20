Log In

What Do Consumer Want from Promotional Products?

October 20, 2022

This article is included in these additional categories:

Cross-Media & Traditional | Promotions, Coupons & Co-op

Promotional product sales grew by almost 13% year-over-year in 2021 to $22.1 billion, not quite reaching their pre-pandemic peak of $24.2 billion but still well above sales from years past, according to data [pdf] from the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). But what types of promotional products appeal to consumers? VistaPrint commissioned a survey of 2,000 US adults to find out.

First, a couple of highlights from the results. Eight in 10 respondents claimed to have received a promotional product from a brand, and three-quarters said their perception of a brand improved after receiving a promotional product.

So what qualities contribute to an ideal item? The most important is that it’s useful, as cited by about half (49%) of respondents. Around 4 in 10 also care about products that are unique (42%), colorful (40%) and fashionable (39%).

In keeping with those leading qualities, preferences regarding the design of promotional items center around unique or unusual designs (45%), eye-catching designs (42%), and unique or unusual brand names (38%).

The most popular products that US consumers want to receive are t-shirts, followed by pens, mugs, water bottles and headphones. Among the top 50, items such as face masks (#31), keyrings (#35), car stickers (#39), and bookmarks (#43) ranked much lower on the list.

For more, check out additional survey results here.

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This