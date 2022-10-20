What Do Consumer Want from Promotional Products?

Promotional product sales grew by almost 13% year-over-year in 2021 to $22.1 billion, not quite reaching their pre-pandemic peak of $24.2 billion but still well above sales from years past, according to data [pdf] from the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). But what types of promotional products appeal to consumers? VistaPrint commissioned a survey of 2,000 US adults to find out.

First, a couple of highlights from the results. Eight in 10 respondents claimed to have received a promotional product from a brand, and three-quarters said their perception of a brand improved after receiving a promotional product.

So what qualities contribute to an ideal item? The most important is that it’s useful, as cited by about half (49%) of respondents. Around 4 in 10 also care about products that are unique (42%), colorful (40%) and fashionable (39%).

In keeping with those leading qualities, preferences regarding the design of promotional items center around unique or unusual designs (45%), eye-catching designs (42%), and unique or unusual brand names (38%).

The most popular products that US consumers want to receive are t-shirts, followed by pens, mugs, water bottles and headphones. Among the top 50, items such as face masks (#31), keyrings (#35), car stickers (#39), and bookmarks (#43) ranked much lower on the list.

For more, check out additional survey results here.