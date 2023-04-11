Print and Digital Promotion Distribution Slowed in 2022

Print coupon distribution declines widened last year, while digital coupon prints/clips slowed to a halt, according to a recent report [download page] from Kantar’s Vivvix. The presentation reveals that 125.3 billion printed coupons were dropped in 2022, down by 21% from 158.7 billion in 2021.

The 21% drop is larger than those experienced in previous years, such as 2021 (-12.4%), 2020 (-15.1%), 2019 (-11.5%) and 2018 (-12.5%).

What’s interesting is that not only did print promotion declines widen, but the digital side of things also slowed. Digital promotion activity was flat at 10.7 billion estimated prints. That’s after increases of 13.3% in 2021, 9.7% in 2019 and 20.9% in 2018. There was an 8% fall in digital promotion activity in 2020, but that owed to manufacturer and retailer reactions to COVID-19.

Promotional activity differed by modality, per Kantar’s Vivvix. Within print, Non-Food coupons were dominant at 88% share of the total (up 4% points from 2021 and 8% points from 2020), whereas digital prints/clips were more heavily skewed towards Food coupons (55.9% share; down 9.1% points year-over-year).

It appears that Food coupons were the culprit in this past year’s trends. While print coupons declined by 21% overall, Food coupons plummeted by 40% compared to 2021. Meanwhile although digital promotion activity was flat overall, non-Food areas actually grew by 11% (indicating a decline among Food coupons).

In other results: