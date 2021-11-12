Select Page

What About Public Radio Appeals to Listeners?

November 12, 2021 What About Public Radio Appeals to Listeners?
JacobsMedia Main Reasons for Listening to Public Radio Nov2021

Radio reaches the largest audience of any medium — approximately 9 in 10 US adults every week. Two-fifths of the time Americans spend listening to audio is done via AM/FM radio, and, per a new report [download page] from Jacobs Media in conjunction with the Public Radio Program Directors Association, 1 in 5 (19%) AM/FM radio listeners say they’ve listened to public radio more in the last year than they have in the past. 

The survey of more than 22,800 AM/FM radio listeners found that three-quarters (74%) listen to public radio because it provides the most trustworthy and objective programming. Others say they turn to the medium to be informed (71%) and because they enjoy learning new things (69%).

While those individuals listening to more public radio are doing so because of its availability on multiple platforms (37%) and because they feel the need to support public radio (36%), most are turning to public radio because of the current political climate (52%) and due to a lifestyle change (52%).

Notably, these are the same reasons some are choosing to listen to less public radio. Among the slim 12% who say they have listened to less public radio in the past year, less time in the car (62%) is their main reason for cutting down on their listening time, while more than half (57%) say they have listened less because of a lifestyle change, and one-fifth (18%) due to the current political climate.

Although a contentious 2020 election and a barrage of bad news might drive people to listen to public radio less, the survey indicates otherwise. Only one-third (34%) of respondents say they are following the news less closely since the election and even fewer (16%) say they are listening to less public radio to get a break from the news.

Smart Speakers Impact Radio Listening

Some 3 in 10 AM/FM radio listeners surveyed say they have a Smart Speaker. While common uses for Smart Speakers include checking the weather or automating tasks, listening to audio appears to be a popular use for them. Some two-fifths of Smart Speaker owners surveyed say they use their device to listen to AM/FM radio stations (41%) and for streaming music (39%).

Furthermore, nearly one-quarter (23%) of Smart Speaker owners surveyed say they have listened to AM/FM radio more since purchasing their device, with 11% saying they have listened a lot more. 

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a June-July survey of 22,858 respondents, most of whom are part of Public Radio station databases and Public Radio core users. 

Related

Who’s Listening to What Podcasts? As Podcast Listening Goes Mainstream, Audiences of All Ages Are Tuning In Streamed Music Rivals Radio in Daily Use 3 in 10 Podcast Listeners Have Used a Promo Code Heard During an Episode Heavy Podcast Listeners Prove Active in W-O-M 1 in 10 AM/FM Radio Listeners Are “Radio Heads” Majority of US Youth Report Listening to Podcasts At Least Monthly What Are Podcast Listeners’ Favorite Genres? Podcast Listeners Are More Diverse Than the General Population As AM/FM Radio Listening Recovers, Heavy Listeners Prove Keen Shoppers

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This