This Is How US Consumers Are Responding to Influencers’ Product Posts

Episerver Response to Influencer Product Posts Mar2020A rise in both mobile usage and consumers’ interaction with social media is having a notable impact on buying habits. Data from Episerver’s latest report [download page] indicates that the percentage of consumers who have purchased directly from a social media ad has risen by 10 percentage points since 2019, from 21% to 31%.

Product posts by influencers are an increasingly common form of social media ad and, according to Episerver’s data, the power that such posts have over purchasing habits varies among US consumers. Asked how they have responded to influencers’ product posts, the largest share of respondents (26%) reported that they have clicked on an influencer’s post but never made a purchase directly as a result of clicking.

That said, one-fifth (21% share) say they have interacted with an influencer’s product post as well as made a direct purchase from it, while another 16% share report that they have not clicked on an influencer’s product post but did end up buying the product because of the influencer’s endorsement. In other words, more than one-third of the respondents attribute a product purchase to an influencer’s post.

As expected, the results vary significantly by age. Globally, about one-quarter of Gen-Z (24%) and Millennial (25%) respondents report having purchased directly from an influencer’s post, compared to only 8% of Baby Boomers. Indeed, of the Baby Boomers (ages 54-72) surveyed, 49% claim not to follow any influencers on social media, demonstrating their generation’s tendency to use social media for pictures and updates rather than to follow celebrities.

What may come as a surprise is that Baby Boomers are the generation most likely to start their shopping journey on the couch. Nine in 10 (91%) respondents in this age group say they do their online shopping from the sofa. This is compared to younger shoppers like Gen Z (78%) and Millennials (81%). The high percentage of Baby Boomers shopping from their couch could possibly be due to their increased adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

About the Data: Findings are based on US respondents from a survey of 4,050 consumers across the US, UK, Australia, Germany and Sweden.

