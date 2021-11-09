US Adults Think Celebrities & Influencers are More Effective Promoting Alcohol Than Food or Household Products

Although social media users are more likely to take a product recommendation from everyday social media users over other influencers such as celebrities or social media stars, that hasn’t stopped companies from investing in influencers. With media budgets for branded content from influencers expected to rise next year, here’s a look at what a global consumer survey from YouGov reveals about how effective influencers, celebrities and sports stars are perceived to be at promoting certain products.



Per the survey that spanned 17 markets, of the three product types analyzed (alcoholic drinks, food and household products), food comes out on top, with one-quarter of global respondents saying that celebrities, influencers and sports stars are effective at promoting food products. By comparison, only 18% of the total adults surveyed think these types of influencers are effective at promoting household products, and even fewer (16%) find them to be effective at promoting alcoholic drinks.



The results are somewhat different when looking at US respondents. About one-quarter (24%) of the US adults surveyed say that celebrities, sports stars and influencers are effective at promoting alcoholic drinks. With overall US marketing spend forecast to rise in the next couple of years and 6 in 10 US adults saying they consume alcoholic beverages, this data is likely to come as good news to those alcoholic beverage marketers who employ influencers and celebrities to promote their products.



The news for those using influencer marketing for food or household products isn’t quite as good. US adults were less likely than respondents overall to say that influencers, celebrities and sports stars are effective at promoting food products (19%) and household products (12%).



Read more here.



About the Data: Findings are based on an August online survey of adults ages 18 and older in 17 markets, with sample sizes varying between 509 and 2,124 for each market.