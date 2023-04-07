How Are Marketers Paying Influencers?

Paying influencers is a significant challenge marketers have when working with influencers, according to research from Capterra. In surveying 300 marketing professionals that currently use influencers for marketing or advertising initiatives, Capterra found 4 in 10 saying that one of the biggest pain points they have when working with influencers is determining rates or making payments.

That puts it almost on par with the 41% who reported that determining success metrics or KPIs is one of their biggest challenges.

When it comes to paying influencers, the study indicates that performance-based payments are becoming popular, used by a majority (56%) of respondents. That’s second only to the 64% who pay influencers per campaign.

Other common ways that marketers are paying influencers include by retainer or on a continual basis (54%), at a fixed rate (53%), and on licensing deals (52%). Half use compensation methods including affiliate basis (50%), pay per post (50%) and hourly rate (50%).

Interestingly, 9 in 10 say it’s extremely common for influencers to help determine the payment method.

(See here for influencer cost-per-engagement benchmarks.)

Choosing Influencers

Marketers are engaging in a variety of partnerships with influencers, ranging from brand ambassadors to themed or hashtag campaigns, integrated campaigns, and product collaborations.

When considering hiring an influencer, 54% of marketers surveyed find it very important how many followers the influencer has. Equally important is the influencer fitting a certain aesthetic, also cited by 54% of respondents.

Engagement is also of course crucial, and to this end the survey suggests that more marketers are choosing to work with mid-tier influencers, who have more targeted and engaged audiences.

Meanwhile, competitive rates are very important to almost half (47%) of marketers when considering an influencer. In fact, about 4 in 10 (41%) feel that their company is overpaying influencers. Among this group, about half (49%) say that their biggest challenge is achieving a clear ROI or promised results.

While a large subset of marketers might perceive themselves as paying too much for influencers, respondents overall seem enthusiastic about their influencer budgets. Some 65% plan to increase their influencer marketing spend in the next 6 months, whereas fewer say the same about digital marketing spend (60%) and in particular, overall marketing spend (45%).

Maybe that’s because there’s broad consensus that these efforts are working. Fully 93% agree that influencer marketing is extremely valuable to their company, and virtually all (98%) are satisfied with their companies’ influencer marketing initiatives. Previous research has likewise found marketers saying that influencer collaborations work most or all of the time.

Other Survey Highlights:

More than 9 in 10 (93%) respondents note that their companies require reviews from legal professionals or teams when working with influencers.

Security issues and brand or reputation concerns are key for marketers when working with influencers.

About 8 in 10 (81%) report that their company typically discovers influencers by using influencer search tools or software.

Some 61% of marketers surveyed currently use an influencer agency or specialist to manage influencers, and almost all of these marketers are satisfied with their agency’s performance.

The biggest benefits of working with influencers are said to be building trust or credibility (65%), creating content (64%), increasing engagement (62%) and increasing brand or product awareness (61%). Research has found that influencers can become more valuable to brands by building more interest and purchase intent.

For more, check out the survey results here.