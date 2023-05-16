Log In

1 in 4 Adults Have Made A Purchase Based on an Influencer’s Recommendation

May 16, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

African-American | Boomers & Older | Brand Loyalty & Purchase Habits | Brand-Related | Cross-Media & Traditional | Demographics & Audiences | Digital | Hispanic | Men | Social Media | Sponsorships | Women | Youth & Gen X

More than one-third (36%) of US adults follow social media influencers on a regular basis, according to survey results from YouGov. While men (37%) and women (35%) are about equally as likely to follow influencers, there’s a strong age skew to the results.

Indeed, a majority of adults in the 18-29 (57%) and 30-44 (52%) age brackets report following social media influencers on a regular basis, while that figure plummets to about one-fifth (22%) of those ages 45-64 and one-tenth (11%) of those ages 65 and older.

When sorting by race/ethnicity, the data shows that Black (40%) adults are the most likely to follow influencers, ahead of White (35%) and Hispanic (34%) respondents.

Black adults are also the most likely to have ever made a purchase based on a recommendation from an influencer. While 1 in 4 (25%) adults overall report having done so, per separate results from the same survey, that figure rises to 29% among Black adults. Moreover, 30% of Black adults said that while they haven’t made a purchase based on an influencer’s recommendation, they’ve considered doing so, compared to 23% of respondents overall.

Interestingly, while 18-29-year-olds are the most likely to follow social media influencers, they’re not the most apt to have made a purchase as a result. Instead, that distinction belongs to the 30-44 age bracket, fully 42% of whom said they’ve done so on the basis of an influencer’s recommendation. That compares with 35% of 18-29-year-olds, though an almost-equal share (34%) of the younger group has considered making a purchase.

Finally, 72% of adults believe that social media influencers should be required to disclose when they’re being paid to recommend a certain product. That figure is largely consistent across genders, but falls to 61% among Black adults and 59% among Hispanic adults. Belief that influencers should disclose their sponsorships also drops the younger the age grouop, from 85% of respondents ages 65 and older to just 58% of those ages 18-29.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 7,577 US adults (18+).

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This