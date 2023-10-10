US Influencer Marketing Industry Growth to Slow This Year, But Remain Buoyant

US influencer marketing spending grew by an estimated 22.2% last year to $22.19 billion, according to a report from PQ Media. This year, the growth forecast is a little slower, at 17.6% (to $26.09 billion), the first year since at least 2018 that growth will drop below the 20% mark.

PQ Media defines influencer marketing as “an alternative marketing strategy, supported by research and technology, which encourages consumers to dialogue about products and services. Influencer marketing is deployed through various online and offline tactics, often facilitated by influential peers, influencer communities and various brand advocates. The influencer marketing sector consists of three major segments, content providers, strategic providers and measurement & platform providers.”

Content Providers – such as micro and macro influencers and brand ambassadors – are the fastest-growing segment in the US in terms of spend, and also the largest. Spending on content providers climbed by 25.9% last year to $9.88 billion (44.5% share) and is forecast to rise by 20.6% this year to $11.91 billion (45.6% share).

Strategic Providers – including PR agencies, influencer agencies, and consulting firms – are the next-largest segment, but the slowest-growing. The report indicates that spending with US strategic providers grew by 18.6% last year to $8.67 billion (39.1% share) and will expand by 14.4% this year to $9.92 billion (38% share).

As for Measurement and Platform Providers – which “provide research and technology solutions to improve efficiency or measure return on investment (ROI)” – the forecast calls for a 17% increase in spending this year to $4.26 billion (16.3% share), following a 21.2% climb last year to $3.64 billion (16.4% share).

All told, the US market accounted for 76.1% share of all influencer marketing spending last year, with the UK the only other market with a share greater than 5% (6.6%). That market share figure last year was marginally up from 75.5% in 2017, but is expected to drop to 67.8% by the end of 2027.

While US influencer marketing spending growth last year slightly outpaced the global average (22.2% and 21.5%, respectively), some countries showed even faster growth. India led the way with a 33.6% hike in spending, just ahead of Japan, with its 33.1% uptick.

Globally, influencer content spending is expected to be one of the fastest-growing media channels next year.