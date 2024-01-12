Here’s How Often US Adults Say Social Media Influencers Sway Their Purchases

Marketers were estimated to spend more than $26 billion on influencers last year, according to recent research. And while consumers may not trust influencers as much as reviews, these individuals’ recommendations do drive purchases for some. In fact, almost one-third of US adults think that their purchasing decisions are influenced by social media influencers either very often (10%) or somewhat often (21%), according to a recent YouGov survey.

In its December 2023 survey of more than 11,000 US adults, YouGov found that some demographic groups are more prone to making purchase decisions based on influencers than others.

Not surprisingly, age plays a large factor. Fully 52% of 18-29-year-olds think that their purchase decisions are either very (18%) or somewhat (34%) often influenced by social media influencers. Not too far behind, 45% of 30-44-year-olds feel the same way. That’s interesting in light of previous YouGov research, which found 30-44-year-olds more likely than the younger group to say that they had made a purchase based on an influencer’s recommendation.

Older adults are much less likely to attribute purchase decision-making to influencers: fewer than 1 in 5 (18% of) 45-64-year-olds say their decisions are influenced very (4%) or somewhat (14%) often, and among those 65 and older, just 7% concur.

When sorting by gender, the results suggest that men are influenced more regularly than women, with 34% of the former reporting their decision-making being influenced very (12%) or somewhat (22%) often, versus 28% of the latter (8% and 20%, respectively).

There are also some differences when examining the habits of various races and ethnicities. Whereas White respondents (27%) are less likely than average (31%) to say that their decisions are very or somewhat often influenced by social media personalities, Black adults (40%) stand out as being considerably above-average, with Hispanic (35%) adults also more likely than average to often have their purchase decisions influenced.

Finally, when examining regional differences, the results indicate that adults in the Northeast (34%) and West (33%) are slightly more likely than those in the South (30%) and Midwest (25%) to think that their purchase decisions are very or somewhat often influenced by social media influencers.

For more, check out the full survey results here.