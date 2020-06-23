Select Page

Exhibition Industry Sees Worse Performance in Q1 2020 Than During the 2008 Financial Crisis

June 23, 2020 Exhibition Industry Sees Worse Performance in Q1 2020 Than During the 2008 Financial Crisis

CEIR Exhibition Industry Index Q1 2011 Q1 2020 Jun2020During the first quarter of 2020 and in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, some three-quarters (72.6%) of events originally scheduled for late March were cancelled. New data from the Centre for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) illustrates just how significant the impact of the pandemic has been on the exhibition industry.

The cancellation of the majority of large gatherings in Q1 2020 brought the CEIR Total Index — a measure of exhibition industry performance which takes into account net square feet of exhibit space sold, professional attendance, number of exhibiting companies and total event gross revenue— down by a record 15.1% year-over-year (y-o-y). For comparison’s sake, since 2011 the Total Index has not declined by more than 0.5%. Q1’s slide comes after a 2% y-o-y increase in the Total Index the previous quarter.

Notably, during the 2008/2009 financial crisis when GDP was lower than at any time since, the Total Index declined by a more modest 12.5%. The exhibition industry is not alone in facing a worse impact from coronavirus than the financial crisis, with the majority of sell-side and buy-side advertisers expecting substantially more negative impact from the current crisis.

As such, all CEIR metrics saw a significant decline in Q1. Exhibitors were hit hardest with a drop of 16.3%, followed by attendees (15.2%) and net square feet (14.9%). Real revenues (nominal revenues adjusted for inflation) declined the least, but still significantly, with a drop of 14.2%. Once again, these are record declines even when taking data from 2008 and 2009 into account.

Unlike the more widespread negative impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit some industries harder than others, in some cases spurring growth. Alongside exhibitions, those in industries such as ad selling and events are experiencing negative fallout, while e-commerce and online groceries are finding increased sales.

Read the report in detail here.

About the Data: The CEIR Total Index is a measure of exhibition industry performance that takes into account net square feet of exhibit space sold, professional attendance, number of exhibiting companies and total even gross revenue.

Related

Here’s How COVID-19 Is Expected to Impact Global Ad Spending This Year Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap Consumers: Brands’ Response to a Crisis Influences Loyalty 1 in 3 Marketers and Agencies to Increase Spending on TikTok in 2020 Beauty Industry Increasingly Turning to Digital Advertising, Spurning Magazines and TV Here’s How Financial Services Companies Invested Their Ad Dollars Last Year Positive Perception of the Advertising and PR Industry Hits 7-Year Low What Keeps Consumers Loyal to a Financial Services Company? How Does A Corporate PR Crisis Response Impact Stock Price?

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This