B2B Exhibitions Move Forward in “Dramatic Improvement”

The US B2B exhibition industry hasn’t yet fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels but is showing strong improvement, according to the latest data from the Center of Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR).

The figures show ongoing and “dramatic improvement” in terms of exhibitions going forward as planned. In fact, virtually no events (0.3% share) were canceled in Q1 (excluding those postponed), down from 8.9% during the year-earlier period of Q1 2022 and 90.1% in Q1 2021. Indeed, “widespread B2B exhibition cancellation is a thing of the past except for permanent closure of shows, and the performance of completed events will continue to improve,” said CEIR Economist Dr. Allen Shaw, Chief Economist for Global Economic Consulting Associates, Inc.

Total Exhibition Industry Metrics Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

The CEIR Total Index continues to trail pre-pandemic levels, but it is getting nearer to those baselines: in Q1 2023, the CEIR Total Index was 11.7% lower than the comparable period in 2019. That’s a healthy improvement from a 38.3% gap in Q1 2022 and a 95.1% gulf in Q1 2021.

The CEIR Total Index is a measure of exhibition industry performance that takes into account the net square feet of exhibit space sold, professional attendance, number of exhibiting companies, and total event gross revenue. Per the report, given that more than 1 in 12 (8.9% of) trade shows scheduled to be held in the first quarter of 2022 were canceled, comparison of Q1 2023 performance results to Q1 2022 results are not useful, as any positive change would be very large and misleading. The more useful comparison is to 2019, the industry benchmarks before COVID-19 caused the industry’s shutdown. As such, completed events in the first quarter of 2023 are compared with those in the first quarter of 2019.

When excluding canceled events, the Total Index for completed events in Q1 was still down by 11.7% compared to Q1 2019, with this an improvement from a 29.7% drop in Q1 2022 and a 54.9% fall in Q1 2021.

The index figure for Q1 was most affected by a 15.1% decline in Real Revenues compared to Q1 2019, with the Exhibitor metric (number of exhibitors) faring only slightly better, down by 14.8% compared to Q1 2019. Attendees have recovered the most, down by only 6.3% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

That said, a full recovery is predicted for next year. That stands in contrast to a recent PwC forecast suggesting that the B2B trade show market won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels within the next few years.

For more, check out CEIR’s report here.