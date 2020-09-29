Millennial Mobile Game Players Most Likely to Self-Identify as Gamers

About 8 in 10 gamers ages 18 to 24 multitask while playing mobile games at least sometimes, according to a recent report [download page] from AdColony and DISQO. The report explores the key figures behind the modern mobile gamer in terms of their age, identity and habits.

Based on 1,200 consumer responses provided by DISQO, the report found that while the majority (78%) of adults are playing mobile games, their usage varies by frequency and demographic.

Nonetheless, about half (49%) of respondents consider themselves committed gamers, playing once to several times a day. A further 16% are regular gamers, playing once to several times a week, with 13% identifying as occasional gamers playing once to several times a month.

Among mobile game players, self-identified gamers tend to be between 18 and 44 years old, with 25 to 34-year-olds most likely to self-identify as a gamer (40%), followed by those ages 18 to 24 (33%) and 35 to 44 (25%). Almost 1 in 5 (18% of) 45 to 54-year-olds self-identify as gamers, as well as 9% of 55 to 64-year-olds and just 3% of over-75s.

Not all games are proving to be widely popular. By some margin, the Puzzle genre was most popular with mobile gamers, followed by Word and Card games. Toward the bottom of the popularity scale were Educational, Music and Family games.

As for multitasking while playing mobile games, this tends to be a habit of younger gamers, with around 80% of 18-24-year-olds doing so always or sometimes, as do a similar share of 25 to 34-year-olds. The tendency to multitask while gaming becomes less common as respondents age, culminating in the more than 60% of respondents ages 75 and older who rarely or never do so.

The largest proportion (60%) of gamers are watching TV while also playing games, which the report links to breaks in consumers’ attention during commercials. Listening to music is the next most common multitasking activity (46%) for gamers. This is followed by eating or cooking (38%), with few listening to a podcast (10%), commuting (9%) or working out (8%).

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a Q2 2020 online survey of 1,208 US adults.