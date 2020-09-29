Select Page

Millennial Mobile Game Players Most Likely to Self-Identify as Gamers

September 29, 2020 Millennial Mobile Game Players Most Likely to Self-Identify as Gamers

AdColony Mobile Games and Gamers Sept2020About 8 in 10 gamers ages 18 to 24 multitask while playing mobile games at least sometimes, according to a recent report [download page] from AdColony and DISQO. The report explores the key figures behind the modern mobile gamer in terms of their age, identity and habits.

Based on 1,200 consumer responses provided by DISQO, the report found that while the majority (78%) of adults are playing mobile games, their usage varies by frequency and demographic.

Nonetheless, about half (49%) of respondents consider themselves committed gamers, playing once to several times a day. A further 16% are regular gamers, playing once to several times a week, with 13% identifying as occasional gamers playing once to several times a month.

Among mobile game players, self-identified gamers tend to be between 18 and 44 years old, with 25 to 34-year-olds most likely to self-identify as a gamer (40%), followed by those ages 18 to 24 (33%) and 35 to 44 (25%). Almost 1 in 5 (18% of) 45 to 54-year-olds self-identify as gamers, as well as 9% of 55 to 64-year-olds and just 3% of over-75s.

Not all games are proving to be widely popular. By some margin, the Puzzle genre was most popular with mobile gamers, followed by Word and Card games. Toward the bottom of the popularity scale were Educational, Music and Family games.

As for multitasking while playing mobile games, this tends to be a habit of younger gamers, with around 80% of 18-24-year-olds doing so always or sometimes, as do a similar share of 25 to 34-year-olds. The tendency to multitask while gaming becomes less common as respondents age, culminating in the more than 60% of respondents ages 75 and older who rarely or never do so.

The largest proportion (60%) of gamers are watching TV while also playing games, which the report links to breaks in consumers’ attention during commercials. Listening to music is the next most common multitasking activity (46%) for gamers. This is followed by eating or cooking (38%), with few listening to a podcast (10%), commuting (9%) or working out (8%).

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a Q2 2020 online survey of 1,208 US adults.

Related

US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 The State of Traditional TV: Updated With Q1 2020 Data Agencies’ Planning Function Grows in Importance During Pandemic Video Games Provide Entertainment for All Ages Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Asian-Americans’ Digital Device Adoption Remains Above Average As Mobile Grabs More Marketing Budget Share, Challenges Persist Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap Millennial Parents Seen to be Early Tech Adopters Smartphones Now Account for 70% of US Digital Media Time

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This