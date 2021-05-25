Q1 Consumer Spending on Videogames Up 30% Y-O-Y

Continuing the trend from last year, quarterly spending on video game products in the first quarter of 2021 saw double-digit growth. This is per recent data [press release] from The NPD Group, which found that Q1 consumer spending on video game products grew by 30% year-over-year (y-o-y).

Total industry consumer spending on video gaming reached $14.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up from $10.9 billion reported in the same quarter last year.

Reflecting 25% y-o-y growth, video game content sales reached $12.8 billion, with games such as “Among Us,” “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” listed as being among the best-selling and most-played games for the quarter.

Gaming hardware and accessories saw significant increases in sales. Hardware alone grew by a full 81% y-o-y, while accessories sales grew by 42%.

The NPD Group attributes the continued growth in video game product sales to increased engagement and changes in customer behavior due to the pandemic.

Other recent research has also shown that not only are video games hugely popular with younger adults, last year saw considerable growth in the time older adults spent playing video games, as well as the amount of money they spent on the activity.

About the Data: The NPD Group data includes the purchase of video games hardware, software and accessories, as well as spending on PC games.