Some Say Video Games’ Cultural Importance is Rising

Not only are Americans spending more time playing video games, but spending on video game products continues to grow. It also turns out that some Americans have acknowledged the importance of video games to pop culture, with a survey from YouGov finding that a little more than one-quarter (27%) of US adults agree that video gaming’s role in pop culture feels more central than before the pandemic.



One-quarter (24%) of the US adults surveyed also agree that video gaming is as important, if not more important, as music is to pop culture, although that portion is outweighed by the 35% who disagree. Nonetheless, many feel that video games are inclusive, with 4 in 10 (39%) agreeing there’s something in the video gaming universe for everyone.



It turns out that Americans’ attitudes toward video gaming are actually quite low compared to other countries. Indeed, US respondents appear to be less likely than respondents in other regions to agree with these statements. For example, almost 7 in 10 (68% of) respondents from Mexico agree that video gaming’s role in pop culture feels more central than before the pandemic, and 44% of respondents from the UAE agree that video gaming is as important, if not more important, as music is to pop culture.



Looking closer at all respondents across 17 markets, it’s not surprising to see that younger adults have more positive feelings about video gaming than older adults, even though past research has shown that older adults are increasingly playing video games. Adults ages 18-24 and 25-34 are more likely than average to agree that video gaming’s role in pop culture feels more central than before the pandemic, is of equal or more importance as music is to pop culture and has something for everyone; those ages 55+ were the least likely to agree with these statements.



About the Data: Findings are based on a September survey of adults (18+) in 17 markets, with sample sizes varying between 1,012 and 9,108 in each market.