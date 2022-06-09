1 in 10 US Adults Are Interested in Betting on Esports

The popularity of esports has been rising in recent years, and sponsors have taken note, with the number of esports sponsorship deals climbing the world over. Now, with sports betting also growing (with the US a key market due to changes in legislation), a YouGov study examines interest in betting on esports.

The results of the survey indicate that interest in betting on esports is highest – among the 5 countries analyzed – in Australia, where 15% of survey respondents profess an interest in this type of gambling. In the US and Canada, meanwhile, 1 in 10 adults claim an interest in betting on esports, whereas in Germany (7%) and the UK (4%) those levels aren’t sustained.

Within the US, 11% of gamblers report having placed a bet on esports within the past year.

Not too surprisingly, given that esports tends to attract a younger audience, the YouGov survey finds that interest in betting on esports is highest among younger age groups. Among 18-24-year-olds across the 5 markets, 1 in 5 (20% of) respondents agree that they have an interest in betting on esports, against about half (53%) who disagree and 27% who aren’t sure.

That interest is topped by 25-34-year-olds, among whom 22% are interested, 53% are not, and one-quarter aren’t sure.

The percentage of respondents who agree that they have interest in this activity then declines with each succeeding age group, to 18% of 35-44-year-olds, 12% of 45-54-year-olds, and just 4% of those ages 55+.

About the Data: The results are based on surveys conducted among adults in Australia, the UK, the US, Germany and Canada, with samples sizes varying between 3,930 and 24,358 in each market. The surveys were conducted online from April 2021 through March 2022.