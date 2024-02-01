US Consumer Spending on Video Games Inched up in 2023

Almost two-thirds of all Americans play video games, making gaming one of the most popular entertainment activities. While spending growth on the gaming industry has slowed in recent years, it managed to tick up slightly last year, according to the latest data from Circana (formerly IRI and NPD).

Total US spending on video game content, hardware, and accessories grew by 1% year-over-year in 2023, reaching $57.2 billion. That follows a 5% decline in 2022, an 8% rise in 2021, and a 27% rise in 2020, suggesting that the downward slide in growth rates has been arrested for the time being. In fact, the year ended on a strong note, buoyed by an above-average growth rate of 4% during the month of December 2023. With more than $7.9 billion in revenues, December represented almost one-seventh of full-year consumer spend on the industry.

Video game content spending reached almost $48 billion ($47.965) for the year, up by 1% from 2022, and remained easily the largest segment of video game spending. Circana notes that digital premium download spending on consoles was up by 13%.

Video game hardware spending was flat at close to $6.6 billion. PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform in both units and dollars, and its growth in sales assisted in offsetting declines for both the Xbox Series and Twitch.

Spending on video game accessories was the fastest-riser, though from the smallest base, growing by 4% to $2.64 billion. A 7% increase in sales of Gamepads is credited with driving the segment’s overall growth.

Finally, the report indicates that the top mobile game for 2023 in terms of spending – based on Sensor Tower data – was MONOPOLY GO!. It was followed by Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Royal Match, and Coin Master.