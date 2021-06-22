Select Page

Majority Say They Trust Review Sites to Some Degree

June 22, 2021 Majority Say They Trust Review Sites to Some Degree

YouGov Trust in Review Sites June2021Consumers put more trust in customer reviews than other sources of product information, even if reviewers are more apt to leave a good review than a bad one. Recent data from YouGov shows that this trust extends to crowd-sourced review sites.

More than half of the 1,200 US adults surveyed say they either somewhat trust (46%) or have a lot of trust (8%) in crowd-sourced review sites such as Yelp, Trustpilot or Google Reviews. Only about one-quarter (24%) say they distrust these types of review sites. YouGov points out that younger US adults in particular trust review sites, with two-thirds saying as much.

This trust is particularly important for local businesses. Research from BrightLocal found that nearly 9 in 10 consumers read online reviews of local businesses at least occasionally.

Americans are most likely to use review sites to research restaurants — 4 in 10 (41% of) respondents have done so in the last 12 months. About half as many (20%) say they have consulted a crowd-sourced review website like Rotten Tomatoes or IMDB to research movies in the past year. Others have used review websites to research travel accommodations (16%), employers or workplaces (16%), travel destinations (15%), tech products (14%), healthcare providers (14%), vehicle models (13%) and video games (13%).

Not only do consumers generally trust these review sites, but they also find them to be useful. Some 21% of respondents say that crowd-sourced reviews websites are very useful, while close to 3 in 5 (57%) say they are somewhat useful.

About the Data: Findings are based on an April 2021 survey of 1,200 US adults.

Related

Half Say Advertising is Important in the Buying Decision Here’s Who’s Constantly Online – and Never The Importance of Brand Trust These Are the Ad Types Millennials Trust the Most Social Networking Platforms’ User Demographics Update 2021 Shoppers Say Visual UGC is Influential in Their Purchase Behavior 4 in 10 Consumers Always Read Local Businesses’ Responses to Reviews More Americans Say They Trust Info from TV Ads Than from Influencers Agencies’ Planning Function Grows in Importance During Pandemic Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated]

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This