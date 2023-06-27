Asian-Americans Are Active in Talking About Brands

Word-of-mouth is a powerful influencer in consumers’ purchase decisions, and has been credited with driving almost one-fifth of consumer sales. Recent research from Engagement Labs reveals that Asian-Americans are particularly active in talking about brands, to an extent greater than the average population.

Indeed, Asian-American consumers talk about roughly 90 brands each week, which is 16% more than the general population.

That gap is more marked in certain categories. The first of those is Travel Services: Asian-Americans participating in Engagement Labs’ study discussed 4.5 brands on average per week in this category, a 45% hike over the average across consumers (3.1).

Compared to the overall sample, Asian-Americans also discussed each week more brands in the Technology (+36%), Personal Care/Beauty (+34%), Sports/Recreation (+26%), and Retail/Apparel (+22%) verticals.

By comparison, they were essentially on par with the general population in the number of brands they discussed in the Beverage and Home categories.

To arrive at these conclusions, Engagement Labs tracked the daily conversations of 1,469 Asian-American consumers ages 13-69 over a year-long period ending in April 2023, comparing the results to a total public sample size of 39,865 individuals.

The firm notes that the results “underline the importance of recognizing and tapping into this highly engaged consumer base.” Indeed this is a demographic group that is large, diverse, and commands significant purchasing power. However, it is relatively ignored by advertisers, and few Asian-American consumers feel that the industry goes out of its way to recognize them. As such, marketers are failing to tap into an opportunity not only for revenue, but also to foster more diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.

Some brands appear to be resonating more with this consumer base than others. Megabrands Coca-Cola, Amazon, McDonald’s, Walmart, and Apple are the 5 most talked-about brands among Asian-Americans. However, in terms of those that have a significantly larger word-of-mouth presence among Asian-Americans than the general public, highlighted brands include Amazon, Home Depot, T-Mobile, YouTube, Starbucks, and Adidas.

Finally, it’s worth noting that digital marketing can be a spark for Asian-American conversations about brands: Engagement Labs found that 30% of conversations referenced something seen online. It’s likely that digital marketing can provide an outsized return in this case as Asian-Americans are far less engaged with traditional TV than others.

For more, check out Engagement Labs’ release here.