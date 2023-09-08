Conversations About Brands Tend to Be More Positive When Face-to-Face Than on Social Media

Word-of-mouth (WOM) is a key influencer of consumers’ purchase decisions, once credited with driving almost one-fifth of consumer sales. Most conversations about brands continue to take place offline, according to a recent report [download page] from Engagement Labs, as they have for more than 15 years now.

In examining its TotalSocial data over a two-year period from July 2021 through June 2023, Engagement Labs found that 69% of conversations about brands among Republicans took place face-to-face, as did 63% of brand conversations among Democrats.

Interestingly, the analysis also reveals that the net sentiment of brand conversations differs by mode of communication. In this case, net sentiment is determined by subtracting negative and mixed conversations from positive ones, to arrive at an overall score.

Face-to-face conversations about brands are the most positive in general, per the report, with a net sentiment score of +52 (meaning that positive conversations are 52% points higher than mixed and negative ones). Following face-to-face in net sentiment are voice calls (+46), video calls (+44), and text messages (+43) about brands.

Email conversations about brands are less likely to be positive (+38), while net sentiment in social media is the lowest, at +36 for the categories and brands measured in TotalSocial.

As such, Engagement Labs warns that “the sentiment difference between online and offline conversations is one reason why marketers sometimes make the mistake of assuming that a negative flare up on social media is a bigger problem than it is.”

That’s also the case given that just 3% of all conversations about brands among Democrats and 2% among Republicans take place on social media.

Political Polarization in Word-of-Mouth

There’s ample evidence that consumers want brands to delve into societal issues, though only a minority of adults in the US believe that businesses can avoid being political when addressing contentious societal issues. Moreover, most want brands to stick with their stances even in the face of significant blowback.

With Democrats having an average of 76.4 conversations about brands per week and Republicans an average of 69.5, there’s plenty of opportunity for that talk to diverge in terms of sentiment.

For the most part, though, net sentiment for Democrats’ and Republicans’ conversations about brands doesn’t vary too much on a category level. Republicans tend to have slightly more positive conversations about Household Products (+63 vs. +60) and Children’s Products (+64 vs. +58), while Democrats are a little more positive in their conversations about Media and Entertainment (+56 vs. +53) and Health/Healthcare (+34 vs. +28).

There are much larger discrepancies when it comes to individual brands. In fact, according to the report, almost one-quarter (23%) of major brands analyzed (of which there were almost 500) are “experiencing politically polarized conversations based on significantly different net sentiment among consumers who are Republicans versus Democrats.”

Among the largest gaps are net sentiment scores for cable news networks Fox News and CNN. Fox News has a net sentiment score of +26 among Republicans and -26 among among Democrats, resulting in a sizable 52-point gap. CNN, for its part, has a net sentiment score of +17 among Democrats and -54 among Republicans, for an even larger gulf of 71 points.

Other brands that had a considerably higher sentiment among Republicans than Democrats include Olive Garden (25-point gap), Holiday Inn (23-point gap), and Hobby Lobby (23-point gap), for various reasons.

On the Democrat side, Moderna (87-point gap) and Pfizer (72-point gap) have the biggest difference skewing to higher sentiment among Democrats, no doubt linked to vaccine polarization in the US.

Download the report here for the full data and analysis, including net sentiment scores among Democrats and Republicans for almost 500 major brands.