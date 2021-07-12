How Can A Journey-Based Strategy Help You?

As marketing teams begin to put more emphasis on targeting the “self-reliant buyer,” customer content personalization and the customer journey have taken priority. A recent report [download page] from Pointillist emphasizes the importance of a journey-based approach and how it is helping organizations.

Of the more than 1,150 CX, marketing, analytics, and customer care professionals surveyed, nearly 8 in 10 (78%) say a journey-based approach is very or extremely important to their organization’s overall success.

This is for good reason, as respondents are seeing the positive impact a journey-based strategy to CX can have. An overwhelming majority say that a journey-based strategy is helping their organization identify opportunities to improve CX (94%), establish a single, unified view of the customer (92%), improve performance and results of CX initiatives (91%) and align teams on important goals and metrics (91%).

Alongside those benefits, respondents are also benefiting from the ability to track and analyze cross-channel success (89%), identify the root causes of CX issues (88%) and personalize cross-channel experiences (84%).

Overall Effectiveness in Journey Management and Measurement High

For the most part, respondents rate their organization’s effectiveness across various elements of journey management and CX measurement highly. Just less than half (47%) say they are very or extremely effective at taking action on insights and customer feedback data to make a quantifiable business impact, while about two-fifths (42%) give themselves high marks in rapidly generating actionable customer insights.

Some 4 in 10 (39.5%) say they are very or extremely effective at quantifying the impact of CX on hard metrics such as revenue, churn, customer lifetime value. A similar portion (39%) report being very effective at engaging customers with the right experiences at the right times through their preferred channels. This, in turn, helps to create the frictionless omnichannel customer experience that many brands are striving for.

Common Journey-Based Approaches

More than half (55%) of survey respondents say they are using customer journey mapping — a practice also used by two-thirds of high performing CX teams — in order to better understand and optimize customer journeys. Other popular approaches or methods utilized are defining journey stages (48%) and analyzing and optimizing each customer touchpoint or channel independently (47%).

Some 4 in 10 (42%) are defining journey-based metrics, KPIs or milestones to better optimize their customer journeys, with the majority saying they are measuring success using Net Promoter Score (63%) or customer satisfaction (61%).

Using Artificial Intelligence

When asked how their organization is using or plan to use AI in the next two years, nearly 4 in 10 (37%) shared that they used or were planning to use it to implement chatbots or other interactive automated communication, while about one-third (32%) were using or had plans to use it for delivering personalized cross-channel experiences. Other uses or intended uses include predicting journey or business outcomes (30%) and suggesting next best actions (28%).

Despite more importance being put on self-service options, only a little more than one-quarter (27%) of respondents report using or planning to use AI to improve self-service channels. The report does note that top performers are almost twice as likely as under-performers to use AI to improve these channels.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of more than 1,150 CX, marketing, analytics, and customer care professionals.