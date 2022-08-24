What CX Agility Initiatives Are Enterprise Organizations Effective At?

“Most organizations are in early stages of CX maturity,” declares Qualtrics XM Institute in a recent report, “The State of CX Management, 2022,” finding that just 2% are at the top level of maturity. Nevertheless, CX practitioners responding to the report say their organizations put a higher priority on improving the customer experience than the brand, product, or employee experience.

Indeed, almost one-quarter (23%) of the CX practitioners surveyed at enterprise companies (with at least 1,000 employees) said that their organization makes the customer experience a “critical priority” for improvement, while another 46% say that CX improvement is a “significant priority.” The almost 7 in 10 who combined say that CX improvement is a critical or significant priority outweighs the proportion saying the same about the brand experience (60%), product experience (57%) and employee experience (48%).

Overall, CX practitioners believe their organizations have a strongly customer-centric culture: a slight majority (54%) rated it very strong (17%) or somewhat strong (37%). By comparison, fewer than half (46%) said that their organizations’ CX skills and capabilities are strong, matched by the 46% who say that the tech that supports their CX efforts is strong.

Turning to “agility activities,” the survey finds that organizations have room for improvement in each of the 4 areas listed. Respondents said that their organizations are most effective in looking for emerging signals in what customers are thinking and feeling, but even so fewer than half said their organizations are either very effectively (6%) or somewhat effectively (39%) doing this.

Likewise, only 41% say their organization is effectively preparing for rapid shifts in the customer environment, even though the pandemic did just that in shifting customer preferences and behaviors. Meanwhile, even fewer (38% of) respondents feel that their organization is effective at addressing customers’ evolving needs by creating new, differentiated experiences. This brings to mind other research in which executives recognized the importance of digital CX, but struggled in these areas.

Of the 4 “agility activities” listed, the most skepticism in terms of performance surrounds organizations’ ability to identify emerging segments of customers who have a new set of needs. Just 5% of respondents said their organization is doing this “very effectively,” while 30% said they are doing so “somewhat effectively.” This was the only initiative in which more respondents said their organization was ineffective (37%) than effective (35%).

Other Findings:

Half of respondents rated the customer experience that their organization typically delivers on the phone as “very good” or “good,” the only channel to exceed 30% of respondents rating it that highly.

The worst channel for customer experience delivery, per respondents, is chatbots, with just 6% saying their organization delivers a “very good” or “good” CX through the channel.

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is respondents’ most common core CX metric, with Satisfaction trailing distantly.

Relationship tracking (78%), interaction feedback (68%) and journey feedback (54%) are the listening elements most frequently found in respondents’ CX programs.

Organizations are most effective in making changes based on insights from front line feedback and relationship tracking, and least effective in making changes based on always-on listening and passive listening.

The most-cited significant obstacles to CX management efforts are other competing organizational priorities and poor integration across systems.

The study was published in 2022.

About the Data: The results are based on a Q1 survey of 168 CX practitioners at organizations with 1,000+ employees.