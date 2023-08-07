CEOs to Raise Focus on Profitability, with CX Slightly Less of a Priority

Economic conditions are raising the heat on marketers and causing many to rebalance their budgets by investing more in performance. Economic uncertainty is also likely the cause behind CEOs’ coming focus on profitability over the customer experience, according to a global IBM survey of CEOs.

When asked to identify their organizations’ highest priorities over the next 3 years, a leading 48% of respondents cited productivity or profitability. Whereas last year this was the 6th-ranked priority (out of 7), this year it has vaulted to the top of the list. As the report notes, “given the global economic environment, the focus on the bottom-line may be unsurprising.”

The customer experience, meanwhile, had been the top priority for CEOs last year, but this year has dropped to the third rank, just behind tech modernization. Interestingly, recent research has pointed to CX as a way to deal with economic uncertainty: when presented with a list of ways to emerge from economic adversity/uncertainty to be in a position for growth and asked which was their top initiative, the highest share of marketers surveyed said they are looking to orchestrate customer journeys to drive omnichannel experience.

It’s also worth noting that in an earlier edition of IBM’s research, outperformer CEOs were more likely to focus on the customer experience than their underperforming peers.

Data is a critical driver of CX transformation, but this is also an area that poses challenges for CEOs. The biggest overall data challenges cited by CEOs are unclear data calculation and reporting across suppliers/partners, difficulty identifying meaningful insights, and unclear data calculation and reporting within their organizations.

Concerns around data also manifest themselves as barriers to generative artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. Specifically, concerns around data lineage or provenance, along with concerns about the security of data, are indicated by CEOs to be their biggest impediments to adoption of generative AI.

As regards generative AI, 7 in 10 respondents report having formal business plans either completed or under development for critical functions, while even more (84%) have generative AI use cases completed or under development. This enthusiasm comes as three-quarters (75%) believe that competitive advantage will depend on who has the most advanced generative AI.

CEOs’ drive to integrate generative AI while also focusing on productivity could conceivably raise some worries regarding the workforce. Already, adults in the US are much more likely to believe that advancements in AI will lead to fewer jobs for people than more jobs. Additionally, many youth are worried that AI will replace their jobs in the next 5 years.

For the moment, though, workforce impacts appear to not be too negative. In terms of actions already taken with respect to generative AI, slightly more CEOs said they had hired additional workforce (46%) than had reduced or redeployed their workforce (43%). Looking ahead to next year, though, slightly more see generative AI leading to a reduction or redeployment of the workforce (28%) than an addition to it (26%).

To come full circle, there’s one potential positive outcome regarding the use of AI: CX improvement.

About the Data: The results are based on a February-April survey of 3,000 CEOs from more than 30 countries and 24 industries.