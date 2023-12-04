The Benefits of AI Seem Clear to Marketers. What About the Challenges?

Marketers almost universally perceive various benefits of implementing artificial intelligence (AI), according to research [download page] from Movable Ink. In surveying 500 B2C marketers at midsize and large companies, Movable Ink found 99% citing an improved customer buying journey and 98% an enhanced delivery of more personalized customer experiences as key benefits of AI implementation.

Additionally, 96% say that a key benefit of AI implementation is the efficient generation of short-form copy, and 95% see its usefulness for automating manual tasks, enabling marketing teams to concentrate on strategy. This latter point has been a recurring theme in recent research, with another study finding broad agreement that generative AI will eliminate busy work and allow marketers to focus on more strategic work. In fact, in this latest report, increased time to focus on strategy emerged as the biggest advantage offered by AI, per the respondents, ahead of improved personalization efforts.

For now, the most common use cases for AI among the B2C marketers surveyed are consumer behavior analysis, personalization, and campaign optimization.

While marketers recognize the impact that AI can provide across numerous areas, they will need to overcome some challenges in integrating these tools. The top challenge cited by marketers with AI integration is managing and leveraging customer data, followed closely by safeguarding data privacy (a key concern for consumers), and executing consistent omnichannel personalization.

There’s also the matter of ethics. The leading AI ethics concerns among marketers include privacy invasion, IP issues, and the absence of human supervision. As such, marketers are recommending various strategies for ethical AI implementation, including monitoring AI for biases (a recommendation shared by 3 in 4 CMOs in a separate report), ensuring reflection of brand values, and mandating human reviews for AI-generated content.

In other highlights from the report:

AI is most commonly used in cross-channel marketing communications (63%), digital advertising (52%) and social media (50%).

AI’s use is expected to grow next year in advertising and content marketing.

The most frequently-cited campaign management use cases for AI are content personalization (51%), segmentation and targeting (46%), content ideation (40%), sentiment analysis (40%), frequency management (39%) and send-time personalization (39%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 500 B2C marketers in the US (250) and UK (250) at director-level or above at companies with 500 or more employees and $500+ million in annual revenues.