US Consumer Technology Sales to Expand This Year

US consumer technology industry retail revenues will grow by 2.8% this year compared to last, almost matching 2022’s levels after a dip last year, according to a recent forecast from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The forecast calls for $512 billion in sales this year, up from an estimated $498 billion last year.

For the third consecutive year – and the fourth in the past 5 years – it’ll be Software and Services leading the way in growth rates, per the forecast. Spending on Software and Subscription Services will grow by a rate of 3.8% this year, per the projections, while spending on Hardware will be up by 2.3%.

Still, this would represent only the second time in the past 5 years that spending on Hardware has grown on a year-over-year basis, as the CTA believes “OEM automotive, lifestyle products, and wearables [will] show growth in 2024,” and that this year “brings early upgrades and replacements of hardware purchased during [the] pandemic.”

Software and Services will account for $163 of the $512 billion in total spending, per the forecast, or almost 32% share of the total. That’s up marginally from the past couple of years, but represents a more significant shift from the pre-pandemic days, when this segment accounted for less than 24% share of the total (in 2019).

Calling this “the year of the megabundle,” (possibly as a result of some subscription saturation), the CTA also points to increased spending on streaming services. In particular, consumers are expected to spend $14 billion on audio streaming services, which would be a 6% rise. Indications are that the US could soon reach 100 million paid music streaming subscriptions.

Meanwhile, consumers will spend a much larger $48 billion on video streaming this year, though that will represent slightly more muted growth (+4%).

Finally, gaming subscription services will see rapid growth, up 12% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. These services have proved particularly popular with Millennial gamers in the past.

For more, check out the CTA’s release here and preview here.