4 in 10 Marketers and Creatives Lack A Single Central Source of Truth for Digital Assets

Older professionals might remember occasions where a broken hard drive or lost disc would mean that hours of valuable work was lost. But companies relying on local storage are now in the minority. Instead, some 6 in 10 (61% of) marketers and creatives store their digital assets in cloud storage systems such as Google Drive, Dropbox and Sharepoint, according to a recent study [download page] by Brandfolder. Outlining the various ways in which creative work is stored, the report explores the current state of digital asset management.

In the survey relying on responses from more than 430 marketers and creatives, respondents indicated that a range of locations are being used to store digital assets, often within individual organizations. While the most common option is to use cloud storage platforms, half (51%) also save assets on a company-managed server. But the proliferation of storage options can lead to issues, from finding the right files to using the latest on-brand creative assets. Indeed, many respondents agree (30%) or strongly agree (10%) that their company does not have a single central source of truth for assets – and more than half (54%) admit to have used Google to search for their own company’s logo.

Given that creatives also report issues of stress and morale in working with marketers, it might be wise for companies to address these problems. The good news is that there is some effort being made to bring assets together, as one-third (34%) use a digital asset management platform. And around one-fifth (21%) use a tool with a suite of solutions that includes an asset storage component.

It’s worth remembering that marketers and creatives are not the only team members that might need to access digital assets. Though these groups certainly access them most frequently, more than half (52%) of respondents report that their sales team needs access, as well as their IT team (41%), freelancers or contractors (28%), agencies (25%), business partners (24%) and even customers (17%).

The survey also provides insight into the creative tools used by marketing teams. Two-thirds (67%) use Adobe Creative Suite, with Microsoft Office Suite following close behind (63%). G-Suite is popular with more than 4 in 10 (43%) marketers, while other tools in use include Salesforce (41%), Hubspot (27%), Slack (24%), WordPress (24%) and Shopify (23%).

The full report is available here.

About the Data: Findings are based on responses from 432 marketers and creatives fielded between October 2019 and March 2020.