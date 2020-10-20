Most B2B Demand Gen Pros Use Sophisticated Attribution Models

Given that B2B buyer journeys consist of a number of touchpoints, figuring out which ones best drive revenue can be far from straightforward. Fortunately, a plurality (43%) of B2B demand gen marketers say their attribution model involves the use of multiple touchpoints in attributing campaign success, per the latest State of Demand Generation Report [download page] by Activate, produced in association with MarketingCharts.

Other marketers are going even further. Some 15% claim to be using artificial intelligence (AI) for their campaign attribution models, with 9% doing so using a model developed in-house and 6% using an attribution model from a technology vendor.

These findings indicate that B2B marketers have been making progress in better understanding the value drivers behind their campaigns. Indeed, only a minority claimed to attribute success on a first-touch basis such as a form fill (18%) or to not have an attribution model at all (21%).

Evidence supporting the fact that today’s B2B demand gen professionals are increasing their level of sophistication also comes from how they have been changing their lead scoring models.

When asked to list the ways in which they had changed their approach to lead scoring, a clear theme was that marketers are using an increasing amount of data to qualify leads.

Common approaches included using additional account-level fields (28%), adding additional fields or data points through technology integrations (28%) and enriching contact and/or account data to feed into lead scoring (24%). The account-level focus should come as no surprise, given that fewer than 1 in 5 B2B marketers report not using account-based marketing.

These issues are particularly important fact given that buyers have been consuming more content since the pandemic. Indeed, three-quarters of those taking the survey agreed that, in the future, prospects will consume more content in their buyer journeys.

As a likely response, a fair proportion have amended their lead scoring to filter out content consumption to better identify the stage of the buyer journey, with 24% increasing scoring for high-impact content and engagement and 16% reducing scores for low-impact versions of the same.

Finally, when it comes to actually qualifying marketing-generated leads, there has been an increase in the share primarily relying on additional data sources. Some 16% say they append data to a lead as a primary method, up from 9% in 2019.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 120 B2B tech marketing and demand gen decision-makers and influencers.