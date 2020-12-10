Half of Marketers Using Salesforce Report Employing AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities appear to be in higher demand because of the pandemic, with a report [download page] from Bluewolf (an IBM Company) finding that about two-thirds (65%) of marketers using Salesforce cite increased demand for AI capabilities for personalized product recommendations. The same report found that 83% of the best companies using Salesforce — “those who understand that customer experience is a direct reflection of employee experience and redesign their business and operations accordingly” — currently use enterprise AI.

Overall, the global survey of more than 1,300 Salesforce customers found that close to half (48%) used enterprise AI.

More specifically, service professionals appear to be keen users of enterprise AI, with 6 in 10 (61%) of those surveyed saying they use it. And, since COVID-19, three-quarters say there is an increased demand for AI assistants. That said, a pre-pandemic report found that two-fifths of consumers are not fond of having their customer service problems handled without human interaction.

Marketers using salesforce are less likely than their service counterparts to use AI, per the report’s findings. A little less than half (48%) currently use the technologies. This percentage is similar to that of Salesforce customers in IT and DevOps (49%) teams and sales professionals (46%). The report notes that marketers “use AI insights to recommend relevant products and services at the right time to increase customer engagement and satisfaction.”

Beyond AI, the survey reveals that 78% of the “best companies” have automated their customer growth workflows in Salesforce, while a majority have also automated workflows in customer care (75%) and customer acquisition (60%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a July-August 2020 global survey of more than 1,300 Salesforce users from a variety of industries and functions.