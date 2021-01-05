Which Emerging Tech Do Marketers Think Will Most Impact Strategy This Year?

Real-time marketing, analytics and AI are just some of the technologies that marketers think will have an impact on marketing strategy in 2021 according to a recent survey from Ascend2.

The 270 marketers surveyed in November 2020 were asked which emerging technologies they thought would have the most impact on overall marketing strategy in the year ahead. For the largest portion (43%), real-time marketing is set to have the greatest impact.

For more than one-third (36%) of respondents, analytics are thought to impact overall marketing strategy over the next year. Indeed, recent research from Google and Forrester Consulting found marketing decision-makers to be more than convinced on the benefits of digital analytics, which the report noted included improved customer experience and improved campaign outcomes.

Next on the list for Ascend2’s respondents was artificial intelligence (AI). Although some marketers have labeled AI as “overhyped”, in March this past year Advertiser Perceptions found that almost one-third (32%) of marketers and agency professionals were using AI to create ads, including digital banners, social media posts and digital out-of-home ads.

It was also Advertiser Perceptions that recently published research on the popularity of customer data platforms, a technology that 34% of Ascend2’s respondents thought would have an impact on marketing strategy. Reportedly, users of CDPs have seen improvements in online sales, return on investment and engagement.

In Ascend2’s survey, data consolidation (30%), programmatic (22%), multi-touch attribution (20%), voice search (16%) and blockchain (12%) were also technologies that some respondents thought will have an impact on marketing strategy in the year ahead.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: The findings are based on a survey of 270 B2B and B2C marketers fielded in November 2020.