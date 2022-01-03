6 in 10 B2B Companies Rely on MarTech Tools from Multiple Vendors

B2B marketers continue to invest in marketing technology, with more than 2 in 3 expecting to increase their investment in the coming year. Marketers appear to have ample tools in their martech stack already. A recent report [download page] from Dun & Bradstreet indicates that 8 in 10 companies have at least 5 tools combined in their stack.



Indeed, the survey of more than 600 sales, marketing and revenue operations professionals at B2B and both B2B and B2C companies reveals that organizations have an average of 10 tools in their sales and marketing tech stacks. These tools aren’t going to waste either. Respondents say they use an average of 7 tools each week. Moreover, most companies are not relying on just one vendor for their stack. About 6 in 10 (59%) say they work with multiple best-of-breed vendors.



Nevertheless, there is room for improvement for martech tools. Earlier research shows that one area of improvement is integrating martech tools. This more recent report echoes this finding, with some 8 in 10 (79% of) respondents saying they have needed to merge multiple systems and platforms in the past three years.

Data and Data Providers

Nearly all (94%) respondents report that aligning go-to-market (GTM) teams has grown in importance in the past 12 months. And, while about 4 in 10 (38%) have already made aligning their GTM teams around consistent account data a priority, 6 in 10 (61%) will be making it one in the next 12 months.



Some 9 in 10 leaders — the 34% of respondents who say their company’s marketing and sales performance has improved greatly over the past 12 months — agree that data quality has impacted their sales and marketing performance. In the last 12 months, most respondents have seen the volume of data as well as the variety of data types being captured increase.



The lion’s share of respondents use an external B2B data provider. In fact, the largest share (36%) use between 4-9 external providers, although almost all consider one of those to be their main data provider.



A little more than half (52%) of respondents say that the data attributes their company uses are consolidated in a single place, while 45% say they are distributed across multiple platforms. And, with a single customer view having plenty of benefits, companies are using technology such as master data platforms, CRM and data warehouses to aggregate the data attributes to provide a single view of an account or target.



Finally, even though the deprecation of third-party cookies looms and other research shows that marketers are aggressively chasing first-party data, only 1 in 5 (21% of) respondents are making capturing more first-party data a top priority.



Find the full report here.



About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 605 respondents knowledgeable about or involved in the decision-making process for their company’s sales/marketing/revenue operation function. Respondents work for B2B and both B2B and B2C companies with at least 100 employees and are evenly split among the US, Canada and the UK.