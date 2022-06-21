B2B Marketers Intend to Implement Separate ABM Metrics, but Face Obstacles

More than 3 in 4 (77% of) B2B marketing professionals use a mix of ABM and traditional inbound metrics, according to a study from Demand Gen Report in association with Align BI, while about one-fifth (22%) are using separate measurement and attribution for their ABM programs.

With a majority of marketers expressing a desire for deeper ABM metrics, though, it’s likely that more marketers will be implementing separate ABM measurement and analysis. In fact, 62% of respondents to the survey said they planned for this to be the case within the next 12 months.

Currently, B2B marketers’ primary metrics for measuring ABM are conversion of engaged account to opportunity (55%), individual campaign and channel metrics (52%), overall number of engaged accounts (42%) and marketing qualified accounts (42%).

Significantly fewer are measuring velocity of engaged accounts from opportunity creation to revenue (23%), incremental sales with existing customers (23%) and acquisition costs (19%).

As they look to gather and analyze deeper metrics, B2B marketers will be faced with some key obstacles. Chief among those is a struggle to tie anonymous account engagement to known stakeholders, as cited by 58% of respondents. About half (52%) are also struggling with messy CRM data, while more than 4 in 10 are struggling to integrate data across platforms.

On a more encouraging note, only about 1 in 4 are struggling to tie ABM initiatives to closed/won business and revenue, which may be why they’re positive about the impact that ABM is having on marketing-generated revenue.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 176 B2B marketing executives from a variety of industries, 80% of whom are based in the US.