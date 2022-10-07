Most B2B Marketers Say Their MarTech Stack is Too Complex

Almost half of marketers are overwhelmed by their marketing technology, and B2B marketers are certainly feeling the pain. New research from Ascend2 and Anteriad finds that the majority of B2B marketers at mid-market and enterprise companies feel that their marketing technology stack is currently too complex.

Specifically, when asked to choose which statement best describes the overall complexity of their marketing technology stack as it currently exists, 19% opted for the statement “more complex than a black hole,” and another 42% the statement “too complex, we need fewer solutions to deliver on marketing objectives.”

By comparison, fewer than 1 in 5 (18%) believe the complexity of their current stack is just right, while about one-fifth (21% share) feel that it’s not complex enough.

B2B marketers in the UK appear to be feeling the crunch more than their counterparts in the US: three-quarters (74%) described the current state of their stack as more complex than a black hole (30%) or too complex (44%).

Previous research has found that more than one-third of B2B marketers have more than 10 tools in their tech stack. According to this latest research, CRM (61%) is the most prevalent, trailed distantly by content management systems (38%), marketing automation platforms (35%), customer data platforms (33%), marketing databases (32%) and data management platforms (31%).

It appears that respondents will be deploying extra budgets to deal with their current complexities: 92% in the UK and 70% in the US anticipate an increase in their martech budgets. Notably, more than 9 in 10 (93%) agree that replacing, updating, or consolidating tools in their current martech stack would make it function more efficiently. According to other recent research, marketers are increasingly swapping out homegrown for commercial applications.

Some of the problems cited in this latest report that marketers are hoping to address with new technology investments include a lack of normalization of data across systems, a lack of integration that leads to a reliance on manual processes, and unused or unnecessary features.

Other Findings:

Although 15% of respondents work with more than 10 third-party data sources, marketers most commonly are working with 1-5 (46% share).

Similarly, 1 in 5 report more than 10 internal 1st-party data sources, while a plurality (45%) use between 1 and 5.

Fewer than half of B2B marketers feel confident in their ability to fully utilize the data they are collecting.

Only about 1 in 4 (23% of) respondents have fully integrated data that can flow from one system to another without the need for manual input.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 370 B2B marketing leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.