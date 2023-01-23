Where is Technology Proving Most Valuable in Account-Based Marketing?

The majority of US B2B companies with at least $50 million in revenues are using account-based marketing (ABM), though most say their existing ABM programs are only somewhat mature (55%) or of limited maturity (33%), according to an ABM Research Study [download page] released by Stirista.

There doesn’t appear to be a consensus technology setup among the 200 B2B marketing respondents. About one-quarter (26%) said their ABM program is managed, measured, and executed using a single 3rd party solution or platform. However, about as many (24% share) said it is dependent upon a primary solution or platform in combination with a few other executions. For another fifth (20% share), it’s primarily a manual coordination of separate execution, management and measurement technologies. And for about 1 in 10 (11%), the ABM program uses a single in-house solution or platform.

Where is Tech Most Useful?

Technology is of varying importance in supporting various high-level use cases, per the report. Some 54% of respondents said that technology is “very important” in the execution and measurement of account-level advertising campaigns, making this the use case for which the largest share assigned high importance. Close behind, half (50%) said that tech is very important in measuring account engagement metrics and determining next-best actions and tactics.

Close to half (46%) rated technology as being very important in the activation of account-level audiences for use in advertising and social marketing campaigns. However, this was also the use case for which the largest share (23%) of respondents said technology was not applicable.

Meanwhile, only about one-quarter (24%) said that tech is very important to them in measuring account-level website activity.

Which Business Data is Most Important?

When building a target account list, the B2B marketers surveyed said that title-based (seniority, job function) data is most important, with 54% share rating this category of data as being very important (i.e. a key attribute for targeting). Meanwhile, about half (49%) rated firmographic data as being very important, while another 37% share rated this type of data as being somewhat important. In fact, the 86% rating firmographic data as being very or somewhat important was larger than any other data type. Previous research likewise shows that firmographic data is one of the most used categories of data by B2B marketers to build ABM targeted account lists.

By contrast, only 6 in 10 find technographic data (types of technologies used) to be very or somewhat important, and fewer (56%) see much importance for competitor data.

Other Tech-Related Survey Highlights:

Respondents are about twice as likely to be using a single platform vendor than using multiple platform vendors in support of multi-channel ABM tactics.

The use of multiple platform vendors is overwhelmingly the result of unique data targeting requirements as opposed to unique measurement requirements or specialized execution requirements.

ABM programs are “very dependent” on business email addresses for 47% of respondents and consumer email addresses for 44%. Some 36% say that their programs are very dependent on 3rd party cookies, while an additional 20% say that their programs are somewhat dependent on 3rd party cookies.

Regarding ABM-specific platforms, 1 in 10 respondents estimate that they use 80%+ of the features within the solution, while a further 17% say that they use 60-80% of the features and that it is becoming an important part of their tech stack. The largest share (41%), however, report that they use 20% or less of the features and are just getting started.

The feature that respondents use the most from ABM-specific platforms is audience and segment building.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 200 marketers in different roles at B2B organizations in the US with more than $50 million in annual revenues.