Marketers Want Their Tech Stacks to Help Improve CX. How Well Are They Doing?

Fewer than 1 in 4 marketers rate their marketing technology stack as “very successful” in helping them to achieve strategic goals, although just 8% deem them “unsuccessful” at the cause, according to a study [pdf] from Ascend2 and its Research Partners. Instead, most (69% share) rate their stack as being “somewhat successful.”

This aligns with previous research from Ascend2 and SharpSpring in which marketers gave their tech stacks middling grades on how well they enabled a number of strategic priorities, including using data between sales and marketing teams to manage and convert leads and achieving a single centralized view of the customer.

In this latest survey, creating a comprehensive view of the customer was a low-rated goal for martech. Instead, the most important objective cited when implementing or optimizing marketing technology in the year ahead was to improve the customer experience. Yet on this front marketers were fairly apathetic about their stack’s performance, too. When asked their level of agreement with the statement “My current martech stack facilitates my ability to improve the customer experience,” only 1 in 8 (12%) strongly agreed, with most (66%) instead only somewhat agreeing. From a more encouraging perspective, that left only about 1 in 5 (22%) who disagreed with that statement to some degree.

No wonder then, given these attitudes, that the ability to improve the customer experience shows up separately in the report as the capability that is second-most in need of improvement, per respondents.

The top area in perceived need of improvement in martech stacks to optimize marketing efforts in the year ahead is ease of use. This makes sense given that many marketers feel overwhelmed by technology. Improvement in this area could potentially ease another hurdle that marketers are facing: full use of martech capabilities. Indeed, a strong majority (71%) of respondents estimated using less than half of their tech stack’s capabilities. This comes on the heels of other research likewise finding that marketers are using less than half of their stack’s capabilities.

Aside from their stack’s overall cost, not using the full capabilities of current tools is a top-cited challenge with respondents’ current martech stack structures.

In other highlights from the report:

About 8 in 10 respondents said they would allocate either less than 10% (40% share of respondents) or between 10 and 20% (39% of respondents) of their overall marketing budgets to martech (platform/training/management) in the coming year.

Beyond improving CX, marketers’ top goals when implementing or optimizing martech this year are increasing engagement and improving efficiency.

One in 6 (16%) believe they will replace part of their stack this year, though 43% aren’t sure.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2022 survey of 405 marketers targeting B2C (56% share), B2B (22%) and B2B and B2C equally (22%). Some 61% work at companies with fewer than 50 employees.