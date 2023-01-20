Here’s How Marketers Are Planning to Use AI to Improve CX

Artifical intelligence (AI) is one of the key technologies in which marketers are investing to address the digital customer journey as digitalized customer journeys impact CX strategies, according to a report [download page] from the CMO Council and SAS.

The leading way in which marketing leaders plan to use or are using AI to improve CX is by predicting customer behavior and needs, as cited by 6 in 10 respondents. Indeed, separate research has shown that B2C marketers are showing an appetite for AI-driven predictive capabilities, with predictive analytics being used primarily for customer-level predictions of future behavior and to forecast customer trends. Globally, marketers also point to customer/prospect behavior predictive capabilities as a use case for AI.

Beyond that, marketing leaders in this latest study are either using or plan to use AI to improve CX by uncovering frequent customer journeys (47%), improving omnichannel messaging (45%) and for personalization, even hyper-personalization (40%). Somewhat fewer (26%) see content creation as an AI use case for them, although this has been separately seen as a key area of experimentation for AI in digital marketing.

The Impact of Privacy Changes

While personalization is often at odds with privacy efforts, this research indicates that one key change in strategy that marketing leaders have made or plan to make due to privacy is to place more focus on personalizing product offers and communications (47%). By contrast, just 1 in 10 report that they’ve made or plan to make less of a focus on personalization.

Not surprisingly, many are implementing a first-party data strategy (50%), and most have made or will make changes to their customer data collection policies (69%).

With respect to programmatic advertising in a cookie-less future, contextual targeting is easily the top way in which marketers will track and target customers, per the report.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of more than 1,000 marketing leaders at B2B (52%), B2C (23%) and hybrid (25%) companies.