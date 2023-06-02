Enterprise CX Practitioners to Up Their Use of Text, Journey Analytics

The majority (56%) of customer experience (CX) practitioners at enterprise companies (1,000+ employees) rate their organizations’ CX skills as either “very strong” (13%) or “somewhat strong” (43%), and most feel the same way about their organizations’ customer-centric culture, per results from a Qualtrics XM Institute report [pdf]. But only a minority (46%) rate the technology that supports their organizations’ CX efforts as strong, and more than one-quarter (26%) perceive themselves to be weak in this regard.

Perhaps as a result, many respondents say their organizations will be upping their use of various technologies to analyze experience data, which could help with the technology limitations that half (50%) say are obstacles to their CX management efforts. Indeed, investments in technology are a key way by which CX decision-makers have said they’ll embed customer insights throughout organizations, with the integration of emerging technologies seen as a way to gain a competitive advantage.

Compared to last year, 6 in 10 respondents report that their organization is planning to use text analytics more to analyze their experience data. By using natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to analyze customer feedback from various sources such as social media, email, and chat logs, text analytics can help businesses gain valuable insights into customer sentiment and identify areas for improvement.

CX practitioners also point to journey analytics as an area of growth. About half (49%) plan to use journey analytics significantly (17%) or somewhat (32%) more this year than last. Given that 8 in 10 are using journey analytics, this implies that more than 60% of users will be upping their use of journey analytics this year to better understand and optimize end-to-end customer journeys across multiple touchpoints.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents are currently using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze their experience data. A majority of AI users – or one-third (34%) of respondents overall – plan to increase their use of AI relative to last year for this purpose.

In doing so, they’ll hope to shore up some weaknesses. While most (53%) feel confident that they’re effective in looking for emerging signals in what customers are thinking and feeling, fewer (37%) believe their organization is effective at addressing customers’ evolving needs by creating new, differentiated experiences. Additionally, respondents are as likely to say their organizations are ineffective (34%) as they are effective (34%) at identifying emerging segments of customers who have a new set of needs.

Other Survey Highlights:

Net Promoter Score is the CX metric said to be the core metric of use by the largest share of respondents (70%), followed by Satisfaction (55%).

The most common listening elements in CX programs are relationship tracking (77%) and interaction feedback (67%).

CX practitioners generally feel that their organizations are at least somewhat effective at making changes based on insights from relationship tracking (64%), but are less convinced that their organizations are effective at making changes based on insights from passive listening, with only 36% saying that’s the case.

For more, check out the study here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a Q1 survey of 220 CX practitioners from companies with 1,000+ employees.