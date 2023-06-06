Two-Thirds of SMBs Said to Suffer from “App Sprawl”

About 2 in 3 (67% of) SMB marketing or advertising professionals report that their company is impacted by app sprawl, defined as occurring “when a company continuously adopts new technologies without removing old ones.” Moreover, respondents estimate that on average, they’re only using 62% of the applications at their company regularly, according to a survey from Capterra.

This brings to mind previous studies in which 71% of marketers estimated using less than half of their tech stack’s capabilities and that marketers are using just 42% of the capabilities available in their overall martech stacks.

Redundancy in applications can have negative impacts, per the Capterra research. For example, about 4 in 10 respondents said that having redundant apps increases the time they spend on day-to-day tasks. An even larger share (63%) say that redundant apps either have no impact (45%) or have decreased (19%) their company’s technology ROI.

Overall, about half (51%) of the apps that respondents are using for marketing purposes are redundant, by performing identical or overlapping functions. Among those respondents that have redundant marketing apps, the top functions where they have them are advertising or promotion (45%) and social media or influencer marketing/management (44%), with fewer saying the same about copywriting or content marketing (35%).

Regular audits can help, and 84% of SMB marketers report conducting them. But simply identifying redundancy isn’t everything: two-thirds (66%) say it takes 4 months to a year to fully remove an app that’s no longer useful, and an additional 11% say it takes longer than a year.

The biggest problems with consolidating apps is that companies are locked into a subscription with one or more vendors (39%) and that there are too many unique use cases to consolidate marketing apps (38%).

Capterra recommends that SMBs invest in continuous technology training, look into multi-functional software suites, have an integration plan or timeline, and conduct regular audits.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 193 US respondents screened to have marketing or advertising job roles and have significant involvement in software purchase decisions. All respondents work for companies with 1-1,000 employees and annual revenues of up to $500 million.