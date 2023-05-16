How Many MarTech Solutions?

Many marketers say their stacks are too complex and that they’re overwhelmed by technology. They may as well buckle up, because the number of martech solutions available to them to choose from has grown again, according to the latest marketing technology landscape from chiefmartec.com and MartechTribe.

In fact, marketers now have more than 11,000 (11,038) marketing technology tools at their disposal, according to the latest count, marking an 11% rise from the 9,932 last year, an addition of more than 1,000 solutions. The decade-plus history of the landscape reveals incredible growth, from only 150 tools in 2011.

As marketers contend with an array of options and continue to add to their stacks, it’s perhaps no wonder that research has found 71% of marketers estimating using less than half of their tech stack’s capabilities and that marketers are using just 42% of the capabilities available in their overall martech stacks.

According to the release, the landscape can be found at Chief Martec and sorted, filtered and queried at martechmap.com.

Happy hunting!