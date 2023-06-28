Most Social Media Marketers Are Confident in Their Ability to Adopt AI for Marketing

There appears to be a healthy amount of confidence in the successful adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology for marketing, according to a Sprout Social survey [download page] of social media marketing, customer care and communications professionals in the US and UK.

Some 58% of respondents are very confident in their company’s ability to successfully adopt these technologies, and a further 36% are somewhat confident. Additionally, 94% are either very (56%) or somewhat (38%) comfortable with integrating AI and ML technology into day-to-day work.

Virtually all either strongly (49%) or somewhat (48%) agree that AI and ML will enable companies to analyze social media data and insights more efficiently. However, previous research from Sprout Social has found that relatively few social media marketers are currently enjoying enhanced social listening capabilities from the use of AI or ML. Instead, the primary way they’re benefiting from these technologies’ use is through improved productivity and more accurate targeting.

Better targeting is indeed seen as a key advancement provided by AI and ML technologies. Asked about the most useful applications of AI and ML technology for marketing, about half of respondents to this latest survey pointed to behavioral segmentation to identify and target specific customer segments based on behavior patterns. Other useful applications cited by respondents include predictive analytics to forecast future customer behavior, and dynamic pricing to optimize pricing based on real-time data and demand. Although voice search hasn’t quite taken off, some also see the potential of AI and ML for voice search optimization, to improve search rankings and customer experience for voice search.

There’s widespread consensus that investment in these technologies will increase and lead to long-term payoffs. Some 87% of respondents expect that their companies’ AI and ML technology investments will increase either significantly (30%) or somewhat (56%) in the next three years. Fully 96% either strongly or somewhat agree that AI and ML can help companies significantly improve decision-making processes, and 98% agree that companies need to better understand the potential of AI and ML technology on long-term success. Finally more than 9 and 10 agree that increased investment in AI and ML will be crucial for scaling customer care functions over the next 3 years.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 778 social media marketing, customer care and communications professionals in the US and UK. All respondents were required to be involved in the decisions about social media strategy and marketing for their respective functions and businesses and to work for companies that currently use social media as an external communications channel.