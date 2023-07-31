Marketers Question MarTech’s ROI

Three-quarters of marketers say they’re under pressure to cut their martech spend to deliver better ROI, according to recent research, and there are questions surrounding under-utilization of technology tools, as 71% of marketers recently estimated using less than half of their tech stack’s capabilities. Recent survey results from Optimizely indicate that senior marketers believe that about one-quarter (23%) of their un-integrated tech results in unnecessary redundancy.

Additionally, three-quarters (76%) of the US senior marketers surveyed are skeptical that their tools will generate the ROI they’re hoping for. There does seem to be more confidence among organizations that have fewer tools to manage: just 9% of those with fewer than 20 tools strongly doubt they’ll garner the expected ROI, compared to a full 57% of those with at least 20 tools.

Marketers may not even know what their intended ROI is: 7 in 10 acknowledge that their organizations at least sometimes approve investments in new technology solutions without a defined ROI plan.

As such, there are challenges to making good martech investment decisions. Among those, 55% report having to choose between too many options, while half (49%) are unable to integrate solutions together. That can be a problem for best-of-breed solutions, which about 3 in 4 (76%) say do not easily integrate with other tools.

This can lead to hesitation in making investments – and recent research finds 1 in 4 marketers intending to cut their spending on martech tools. In this latest study, 53% of the senior marketers surveyed say their companies use older solutions rather than investing in new tools because of the cost and time it would take to retrain staff. Martech stacks are also not up to date due to leaders being attached to the old solutions (43%) and teams being afraid to let go of a few specific functions (42%).

These difficulties appear to have a knock-on effect on IT teams, as about half (52%) of the marketers surveyed reported being extremely or very reliant on their IT teams for day-to-day use of marketing tools. This is an especially acute problem for those companies using at least 20 tools, with 95% of them agreeing that marketers are leaning too heavily on the IT team. As a result, IT teams are being left to make marketing decisions despite not having the relevant experience to do so, according to 85% of the senior marketers surveyed.

Finally, 92% of respondents are seeking to adopt generative AI capabilities either quickly (44%) or once bugs are worked out (48%), with code generation, image generation, and audio generation perceived to be the most beneficial capabilities.

For more, check out the report here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 300 US senior marketing executives at Director-level or above, working at companies with at least 100 employees.