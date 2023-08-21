How Might AI Affect Marketing and Communications Jobs?

Recent research has found 6 in 10 marketers believing that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will transform their roles. A new study from The Conference Board delves into the use and projected impact of AI in marketing and communications, finding that most feel that aspects of their work will improve as a results of the technology, but with some notable exceptions.

In its survey of marketing and communications professionals, The Conference Board discovered that the most enthusiasm around AI’s impact is for productivity, with 82% of respondents believing that it will improve, versus just 4% believing it will deteriorate to some extent. There’s also strong consensus that AI will have a positive impact on business/financial results and ROI, with 51% envisioning an improvement versus 5% a deterioration.

Interestingly – and somewhat encouragingly – the professionals surveyed are more likely to believe that AI will result in an improvement than deterioration of work quality (43% and 27%, respectively) and creativity (42% and 29%, respectively). Additionally, more believe that enjoyment of the type of work will improve (39%) than deteriorate (20%).

However, AI’s impact on marketing and communications work is not uniformly regarded to be positive. For example, more respondents believe that AI will lead to a deterioration (22%) than improvement (16%) of team culture. And in an even more clearer viewpoint, 40% feel that AI will lead to a deterioration in the number of jobs, 10 times the share who believe that it will lead to an improvement in the number of jobs (4%).

There may be some warning signs to spur those worries: CEOs, who are focusing on productivity and profitability, are looking to integrate generative AI, while relatively few CMOs feel that brands should limit their adoption of AI to protect “human” jobs.

In this latest study, senior marketers are more upbeat in their forecasts for AI in some areas than are mid-level and junior marketers. For example, while senior marketers overwhelmingly believe that AI will lead to an improvement of work quality, their more junior counterparts are more likely to see a deterioration than improvement in work quality. The same is true for creativity, with junior and mid-level marketers surveyed more pessimistic than optimistic in their outlook.

Broadening the results to the entire sample (including communications professionals), there remain some differences between senior and mid-level/junior and respondents in how AI is used. For example, while the lower-level respondents are most apt to be currently using or experimenting with AI to summarize content, for senior marketers the most used application is to conduct research.

For more, check out the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 287 marketing and communications professionals, including 102 senior and 181 junior/mid-level respondents. Vice President to CEO/C-suite positions were defined as “senior” and all else as “mid-level/junior.”