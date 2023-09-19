Consumers Are Wary of Greater AI Use by Brands and Advertisers

Roughly 2 in 3 American adults are familiar with the concept of artificial intelligence (AI), according to recent survey results from Ipsos, with that figure relatively consistent with previous surveys conducted over the prior 3 months.

While consumers are generally familiar with the concept of AI, they’re wary about its use by brands and advertisers, among others. And if anything, these attitudes tend to be becoming more hardened against more AI use, as opposed to backing its greater use.

For example, only 19% of respondents to Ipsos’ mid-August survey said that they would trust companies or brands more if they were to use AI more widely. By comparison, more than twice as many (40% share) said they would trust companies or brands less if they used AI more. The 40% who would harbor more distrust towards companies or brands as a result of their wider use of AI is up from 30% in a survey conducted 6 months earlier, in mid-February.

One way brands may seek to combat that sentiment is to have greater transparency over their use of AI. In recent research, strong majorities of CMOs and consumers agreed that brands should disclose disclose to consumers that a service the brand makes available to them (e.g. a hotel concierge service) is delivered to them using AI. Likewise, most agreed that brands should disclose to consumers when they’re having interactions that are powered by AI.

Returning to the latest survey, the results show that consumers hold similar perceptions of AI’s use in other areas. Were TV advertising to incorporate AI to a greater extent, 3 times more respondents would trust the ads less as opposed to more (42% and 14%, respectively). Once again, the 42% share who would have more distrust for TV ads represents an increase from 30% who said the same in the earlier survey.

A similar pattern – greater levels of mistrust than trust, with that distrust growing over time – are evidenced in consumers’ attitudes towards wider use of AI in reviews from other users or customers of a product or service, as well as for articles shared on social media by friends or acquaintances.

Influencers engender the most distrust, though: fully half (50%) of respondents said they would distrust influencers more if they made wider use of AI. Influencers are already at the bottom of the totem pole of trust, with fewer consumers trusting them than reviews, brands, social media articles, and TV ads, among others.

Finally, a separate recent survey from Ipsos revealed that there’s general discomfort with AI’s use in targeting ads to shoppers. As it stands, then, brands and advertisers will need to work to change perceptions around AI if they are to more widely incorporate its use into their efforts.

For more, check out Ipsos’ research here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a mid-August survey of 1,115 US adults (18+).