Utilization of MarTech Stack Capabilities Drops Again

There are plenty of marketing technology tools available to marketers these days, making it difficult for them to choose between so many options. Another problem for marketers after years of investing in martech – to the tune of one-quarter of their resource budgets – is that they’re not making full use of their organizations’ overall stack capability, according to research from Gartner.

Indeed, Gartner’s survey of 405 marketing leaders, conducted in May and June, found that utilization of overall martech stack capabilities has dropped to just 33% on average, down from 42% last year and 58% in 2020.

This will likely put pressure on organizations to cut spending, given that they’re only using one-third of a resource that already takes up a large portion of their budgets. And there does appear to be a link between utilization and budget pressure, as those marketers who reported using more than half of their stack were significantly less likely to report being asked to cut their martech budget, according to Gartner’s findings.

The biggest obstacle to greater martech utilization, per the survey, is the complexity/sprawl of organizations’ current marketing technology ecosystems. Close behind, other leading impediments include the lack of a strong customer data foundation to enhance the business value of the technology, inflexible governance that inhibits new or innovative business processes, and difficulty recruiting marketing talent to drive adoption/utilization. (This might be where specialized marketing technologists come into play.)

Faced with these difficulties, only about 1 in 10 (11% of) respondents said that they had increased their utilization of marketing technology by more than 10% this year compared to last.

While this may dampen enthusiasm for martech spending, the arrival of generative AI, with all its promise to transform marketing, might serve to have the opposite effect. In fact, almost two-thirds (63%) of marketing leaders surveyed are planning to invest in generative AI over the next 2 years, per the survey, with a majority (56%) seeing greater reward than risk from the technology.

